Prop 1 passes by narrow margin, Gov. Gavin Newsom calls it ‘a huge victory’ for California

Proposition 1, the ballot measure supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom that he says will be a “radically different” approach to tackling California’s homelessness crisis, passed on Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

The measure passed by a narrow margin, with 50.2% of Californians voting in support, and 49.8% voting against.

Prop 1 will restructure California’s Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) and channel billions of dollars to mental health and addiction treatment facilities, particularly for those who are in crisis or experiencing chronic homelessness. It includes a $6.4 billion bond to fund such facilities, as well as veteran housing.

Newsom celebrated the win Wednesday evening on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling it a “huge victory.”

Proposition 1 PASSES.



This is a huge victory for doing things radically different when it comes to tackling homelessness.



The biggest change CA has seen in DECADES.



— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 21, 2024

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the governor reached a deal with lawmakers to take early action with the state’s budget in order to curb the state’s projected $73 billion deficit.