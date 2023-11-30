Property taxpayers can apply for reductions

Gillies, Ont. -- Gillies Township taxpayers feeling pinched by the weight of big rate increases can now ask their municipality for some relief. Council passed a bylaw at Monday’s meeting to allow for “partially lessened (property-tax) payments through an application process.” Details “will be up on the (township’s) website soon,” Reeve Wendy Wright said this week. Council has already voted in favour of removing interest penalties on outstanding taxes between October and December this year. The issue of tax relief took on a sense of urgency earlier this fall after council passed a $1.5-million budget that contained an overall levy increase of just under 26 per cent. Some property owners said their municipal tax bills have soared by several hundred dollars. Wright has blamed the unprecedented increase on inflation and rising costs, as well as a decision to not ding property owners with big tax increases during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 budget sought to raise about $652,000 from local sources, compared to $438,000 in 2022. Gillies’ population is only about 500. Meanwhile, council has gone ahead with approving small pay raises for its five members. Under a remuneration bylaw, the base rate for the reeve has been topped up to $3,845 — an increase of $214. Councillors are to earn just over $2,900, about $160 more than the previous rate. The new rates are for regular meetings only, Wright noted. “There is no change to outside meeting honorariums, which remain at $75 per half day and $150 per full day,” she said in an email.

CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER, The Chronicle-Journal