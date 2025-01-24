Property tycoon Benko can remain in custody, Austrian court rules

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian property tycoon Rene Benko can remain in custody for a further 14 days, a Vienna court ruled on Friday after the founder of collapsed property group Signa was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of trying to hide assets from creditors.

The court said in a statement that a decision on whether to extend his custody must be taken by Feb. 7 at the latest. Prosecutors said on Thursday that, in the context of his personal insolvency, Benko was suspected of trying to hide assets from the authorities and creditors.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy, Editing by Louise Heavens)