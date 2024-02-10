New proposal would bring 226 units to key east-side road

A new 226-unit housing proposal on Loch Lomond Road would offer more density on a key arterial road, with 104 new units already planned across the street.

The proposal from developer Erik De Jong of Slopeside Holdings includes four 52-unit apartment buildings and 18 townhouse units at 1440 Loch Lomond Rd., currently a 3.68 hectare vacant lot about one kilometre west of Little River Reservoir Park zoned partly as stable residential and urban reserve. Council voted unanimously Monday to give first and second reading on zoning and municipal plan amendments, with the application due to return at a later meeting for final approval.

The development would include 34 affordable housing units, De Jong told council, and planning documents said the townhomes, on the right side of the property currently zoned as stable reserve, would would help fill the "missing middle" gap of housing options that lie somewhere between detached homes and affordable houses. Recommended conditions include installing a crosswalk at developer cost between the new public road into the development and Loch Lomond Road, which only has a sidewalk on the far side.

At a public hearing during Saint John's council meeting, planner Mark Reed said the development, which features apartment buildings clustered on the south side of the road at the front of the lot and wetland areas near the back, would add density in a current vacant lot, would be located 175 to 225 metres from low-density residential and would match the density of an unrelated development currently planned across the road.

But that unrelated project at 1429 Loch Lomond Rd., from developers Michael Goldenberg and Paul Mangion, had proved controversial in the past, with council narrowly approving the original 82-unit design in 2022 before unanimously approving a redesign in December. The redesign added 22 units with one fewer affordable unit, while removing a time limit to have the project built. The townhomes in that project were scheduled to be built after the apartments "when the market is more welcoming," Brunswick News reported at the time.

Story continues

Two residents who spoke against that project in the fall, Seamus Hanley and Trudy Hanley, of Old Lake Trail, spoke Monday against De Jong's project. Seamus Hanley said the development would add more density on top of what was already approved and further affect "standstill traffic" on the street, which shuttles traffic in the direction of the Saint John Airport as well as the Irving Oil Refinery and towards McAllister Drive and the southern peninsula.

Hanley cast doubt on whether the townhouses or affordable units would eventually be built, or could if this project could also be changed after initial approval. Trudy Hanley also spoke against the addition of more rental housing with minimal affordable spaces and a lack of "missing middle" options conducive to home ownership.

"There's a need to develop and grow, but what's happening is not sustainable, nor is it maximizing the potential for diversification of community," Trudy Hanley said. "Where is the responsibility of city and developers to ensure and provide this diversification and affordability so desperately needed?"

Coun. Brent Harris said the city doesn't police affordable housing requirements, leaving it up to "responsible developers" to deliver on the promises they make.

A west-side resident, Evan Miller, said the city needs to build more density but urged the city to consider "form-based codes," saying this design prioritizes parking lots, with entrances that don't face onto the street, preventing community engagement. He also said the design reinforces car use.

"Loch Lomond Road is not a place, it's a road on the way to two places," Miller said. "If you want to encourage a sense of community, you have to look at the design of the buildings."

Harris agreed on the "unsustainability" of the current codes, saying that reviews as part of the housing accelerator fund action plan may help the city address this.

Coun. Barry Ogden said he was concerned about the mental health impacts of a lack of community.

De Jong thanked the residents for their presentations, saying that his project has a goal of 15 per cent affordable units. He said it's "really tough" to do classic detached homes financially. He said the traffic study they commissioned found "very minor" impacts, suggesting the issues came from intersections at Hickey Road and McAllister Road, for which they offered advice to the city.

"We try to be reasonable with our developments. We try to create a sense of community with the developments itself," he said, saying there would be common areas, outdoor gathering places and a trail as part of the build.

Coun. Gary Sullivan welcomed De Jong, who is in Fredericton, to the market, and asked him about his track record. De Jong said he had been involved with multi-unit buildings in Charlotteville and Moncton.

De Jong also had another project under City Line Holdings move through first and second reading Monday, which was a proposed development in the former St. Pat's School at 172 City Line on the west side. That's in addition to another project in the former St. Vincent's School on Cliff Street, both of which were purchased in November.

De Jong said he's incentivized to move fast on the Loch Lomond Road project, aiming for a spring 2025 build, calling it "expensive to languish." When asked about condos, he said he would love to build them, but they're "tricky" in the province, saying the model works less well where property values are lower, while apartments are cheaper and make money over time.

With regards to parking, De Jong said the current design would be wrong "in a more urban setting," saying the St. Vincent's project needs less parking because it's in a more walkable neighbourhood, but the Loch Lomond neighbourhood is not.

"I have a lot of parking because the residents will want a lot of parking," he said. "I would love to not have so much parking, it's expensive, but I build to the customers."

Jody Kliffer of Envision Saint John spoke in favour of the project, saying the housing crisis is challenged by the cost of development and interest rates, and density is "how developers find their path out" of that problem.

"The good news is the city's growing ... the hard news is we have to accommodate housing, not just at the low end but at all ends of the spectrum," Kliffer said, saying the city is not meeting the number of new units it needs to serve growth.

When asked about congestion, transportation director Tim O'Reilly said the development adds three to four per cent volume to Loch Lomond Road, saying the effect of regional traffic is much greater. After Ogden asked about an added north-south road to Grandview Avenue to relieve that pressure, he said that roads come at a heavy cost.

"There's no doubt sometimes in the future we're going to have to look closely at the side in terms of the congestion that's happening," he said. "Certainly if we can keep adding onto active transportation, keep supporting transit, the longer we can delay significant infrastructure investments like new roads."

Speaking to Brunswick News, Mayor Donna Reardon said that the debate related more to the city's overall picture than to that specific project, adding "no-one likes change."

She said that upgrades would be needed eventually to Loch Lomond Road.

Ogden called it "a really good discussion about the future of our city" and thanked the residents and the developer for attending and speaking.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal