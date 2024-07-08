New proposal could expand downtown tax district

The Daily Beast

David Axelrod didn’t mince words when the subject of Joe Biden’s chances of re-election came up during a Sunday appearance on CNN, saying he doesn’t believe the president understands he can’t beat Donald Trump in November.“There are certain immutable facts of life—and those were painfully obvious on that debate stage—and the president just doesn’t seem to come to—he hasn’t come to grips with it. He’s not winning this race,” Axelrod said on Inside Politics. “If you just look at the data and talk