New proposal could expand downtown tax district
New proposal could expand downtown tax district
New proposal could expand downtown tax district
The filmmaker had blunt words for the president in a new MSNBC interview.
"Don't talk like that," the former Donald Trump aide was told on Newsmax.
Non-MAGA America seethes at Trump's lies, bluster and authoritarianism. But neither Biden nor any younger, healthier Democrat directly moves to shut down his appeal at its root — toxic whiteness.
"Honestly I thought there might be a little more legwork involved" in debunking the former president's comment, said the MSNBC host.
When Donald Trump squared off in a high-stakes debate in Atlanta last week, his wife Melania wasn’t there to offer the traditional post-debate smooch. When Trump received a guilty verdict in a Manhattan fraud trial, Melania wasn’t there for the traditional hand-holding walk out of the courthouse. While Trump crisscrosses the country holding rallies, Melania has confined her campaigning to venues just down the hall. In April, she joined Caitlyn Jenner and Mehmet Oz in addressing Log Cabin republi
The Iranian frigate Sahand was photographed floating on its side as merchant vessels were docked nearby. State media said it was undergoing repairs.
Former President Trump has argued prosecutors at his recent hush money trial introduced evidence that is protected under the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling, an assertion that could upend his conviction. Trump does not assert immunity from the 34 guilty counts themselves, but he argues the verdict must be set aside because certain pieces of…
David Axelrod didn’t mince words when the subject of Joe Biden’s chances of re-election came up during a Sunday appearance on CNN, saying he doesn’t believe the president understands he can’t beat Donald Trump in November.“There are certain immutable facts of life—and those were painfully obvious on that debate stage—and the president just doesn’t seem to come to—he hasn’t come to grips with it. He’s not winning this race,” Axelrod said on Inside Politics. “If you just look at the data and talk
A left-wing coalition that came together ahead of France’s snap elections has won the most parliamentary seats in the vote, beating the far-right National Rally into third place, according to exit polls. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance came in second place. France was on course for a hung parliament in Sunday's election after the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) alliance came out on top.If confirmed, the NFP would become the largest grouping in the National Assembly with between 172
Philadelphia radio station WURD has cut ties with a host who revealed President Joe Biden‘s team provided her pre-approved questions before a recent interview. WURD president and CEO Sara M. Lomax announced that the station “mutually agreed to part ways” with Andrea Lawful-Sanders in a statement on Sunday after Lomax admitted that the “questions were …
Project 2025 leader Kevin Roberts recently said there will be a "bloodless" second American Revolution "if the left allows it to be."
CALGARY — Newly-crowned leader of Alberta's New Democrats Naheed Nenshi drew a turnout at his first official Calgary Stampede breakfast that eclipsed last year's party pancake event, and veteran members say it demonstrates momentum.
A report said North Korea may send troops to aid Russia in Ukraine. If true, it would be due to their numbers not effectiveness, experts told BI.
While the media was focused on Biden, Trump quietly had his own week from hell
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A village in a border region of western Russia was evacuated Sunday following a series of explosions after debris from a downed Ukrainian drone set fire to a nearby warehouse, local officials said.
Another presidential election is on the horizon, and financial advisors are considering the possibility of Donald Trump securing the Republican nomination and winning a second term at the presidency....
"The Deep State has total control of this," the senator claimed
Jill Biden should heed my advice about Joe Biden and the presidential race | Letter to the editor
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Saturday that he is scrapping his predecessor's controversial policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda as he vowed to deliver on voters' mandate for change, though he warned it will not happen quickly.
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday told CBS News that, if Biden steps aside, the presidential election becomes a "dramatically different" race for Trump.