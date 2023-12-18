Proposal to extend 3/8-cent sales tax for Royals, Chiefs stadiums gets first revision
Russia reported 5.5% GDP growth in the third quarter of this year — reversing a 3.5% decline in the same period last year.
Wall Street still sees plenty of reasons to be worried about stocks in 2024 despite promises of Fed rate cuts.
(Bloomberg) -- Stock investments: down 30%. Salary package: down 30%. Investment property: down 20%. As Thomas Zhou reflects on 2023, his household finances are front of mind.
The White House in a year-end memo Monday pushed back against congressional Republicans, calling them “extreme” and saying they don’t have a strong economic plan. Communications Director Ben LaBolt touted President Biden’s efforts to turn around the economy since taking office, adding that some Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare and overturn Biden’s…
The Fed will slash interest rates "much more" than expected as the economy will weaken faster in 2024, Pantheon Macro said.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve started 2023 on a grim note, with staffers calling a recession "plausible," and policymakers penciling in growth near stall speed and rising unemployment as the costs of quashing inflation with rapid-fire interest rate increases. But it ends with the Fed registering faster-than-expected progress on inflation that occurred with virtually no rise in the jobless rate and an economy that grew fully five times faster than the 0.5% policymakers anticipated a year ago. “We were very fortunate,” over the course of the year, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told Reuters last week.
Even a member of the ruling coalition is protesting against the changes.
Humza Yousaf’s government is gearing up to impose more income tax hikes in Tuesday’s Scottish Budget due to the SNP’s “low-growth economy” leaving a financial black hole, according to a new analysis.
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's budget remains on track with a slight $14.6-million improvement over the $278.9-million deficit estimated last spring, says Finance Minister Allan MacMaster. In a budget update presented Monday, MacMaster said the reduced deficit forecast for the 2023-24 fiscal year — now standing at $264.3-million — is mainly due to increased tax revenue from the growing population. According to provincial officials Nova Scotia has seen population growth of 3.2 per cent in 2023
"Incoming data is signaling the U.S. economy can enjoy both modest growth and disinflation simultaneously," BofA's U.S. economist Michael Gapen said. The Fed's dovish pivot at the December policy meeting further resulted in the advancement of the timing of the central bank's first rate cut, Gapen added. A slew of Wall Street brokerages last week advanced their expectations over the timing of the first interest-rate cut after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a likely end to the historic tightening in monetary policy that began in March 2022.
BERLIN (AP) — German farmers gathered in Berlin on Monday to protest against planned cuts to tax breaks for diesel used in agriculture, part of a deal reached by the government to plug a hole in the country's budget. Leaders of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition last week agreed on measures to fill a 17 billion-euro ($18.5 billion) hole in next year's budget, saying they would achieve that by reducing climate-damaging subsidies and slightly reducing some ministries' spending
Alberta volunteer firefighter Alison Archambault calls it her "soul work." But that doesn't mean some more help at tax time wouldn't be welcome too. A tax credit for volunteer firefighters currently stands at $3,000, but Archambault, a volunteer in Redwood Meadows outside Calgary, said "any increase is appreciated" to help with costs such as vehicle maintenance. "Volunteer fire departments in general are having recruitment challenges and retention challenges and (an) increase in the tax writeoff
An aid package scheduled for Ukraine later this month will be the final one unless Congress approves additional help, the White House warned Monday.
The economy is big, complex and difficult for most people to understand. In reality, the president may not have as much control over the economy as people tend to think -- the Federal Reserve, for...
The Congressional Budget Office projects an uptick in the unemployment rate to help lower inflation in 2024.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek parliament on Sunday evening approved the government's 2024 budget, the first in 14 years with Greek debt listed at investment grade. The budget passed on a 158-142 vote in the 300-member body, with only lawmakers from the governing conservative New Democracy party voting for it. In a separate vote, the defense budget was approved 249-51, an unusually wide margin. A relatively low-key debate over the budget lasted five days. The budget forecasts 2.9% growth
(Bloomberg) -- Three straight years of outsized declines in the yen look set to end in 2024.
The yen dipped slightly on Monday as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kicked off its two-day monetary policy meeting, with traders nervously awaiting a decision on whether the dovish central bank could finally unwind its ultra-loose monetary settings. In the broader market, currencies started the week on a cautious note after large swings last week mainly driven by a slew of central bank meetings, which included rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE). The Japanese currency has had a volatile few weeks as markets struggle to get a grip on how soon the BOJ could phase out its negative interest rate policy, with comments from Governor Kazuo Ueda earlier this month initially sparking a huge rally in the yen.
TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index gain almost 100 points Monday, while U.S. markets were also higher. The market boost from what was perceived as a pivot by the U.S. Federal Reserve last week continued into Monday, said Ian Chong, associate portfolio manager at First Avenue Investment Counsel Inc. "That was kind of like the last potential headwind that we could see into the year end," he said, adding that on a seasonal basis, December is normally strong.