Proposals could see running of buses overhauled

Sam Turton - BBC Isle of Man
·2 min read
A Mercedes double decker silver bus on Lord Street, Isle of Man
The consultation asks for views on whether the level of subvention provided [BBC]

Bus Vannin could be given the more power to manage the future of profitable routes under new proposals put forward by the Manx government.

It is one of a range of options put forward in a consultation, which also outlines possible changes that would see some lesser-used routes and services reduced or scrapped in future.

The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) has said it wants to separate policy, commissioning and contract management for the publicly-funded services.

DOI Minister Tim Crookall said the island had "a bus service to be proud of" and it was right to see what expectations the public had.

'Cost effective'

The six-week consultation said while some routes operated by the government made money, "most need some level of subvention", with fares paid by passengers covering 48% of the operating costs.

The total cost of the subvention to pay for the rest was £5.28m a year, rising to £8m when taking into account capital costs, however the government said that may fall in real terms in the coming years.

The consultation asks for views on whether that level of funding remained appropriate and the role bus services play in enabling social inclusion.

The document said some bus services and stops could be "rationalised" as changes were made to routes, or to "meet modern standards".

The survey also covers accessibility and environmental issues, the scope of services, and altering routes to "make them more cost effective".

As well as cost savings, the consultation also asks for views on the affordability of services and what could be done to encourage more people to use public transport.

The government said feedback would be considered in the creation of a new bus strategy, set to be put together in line with a wider transport strategy.

Mr Crookall said the level of subvention required to sustain current service levels was "high and rising" and that the consultation was "designed to inform the development of services".

The consultation is available online until 30 June.

