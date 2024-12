Storyful

Three bears were seen scampering up a tree in Northern California on Tuesday, December 17, when a dog chased them, footage shows.Video captured by Toogee Sielsch shows the three bears quickly climbing a tree in South Lake Tahoe on Tuesday morning. The third bear can be seen barely making it up the tree before the dog catches up.“An excellent reason to keep your dog on lead,” wrote Sielsch on Instagram. “Thankfully nothing bad happened to the bears, or the dog. These kind of interactions can go south QUICKLY, and sometimes have a not so good outcome.” Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful