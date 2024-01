The Canadian Press

REGINA — Thousands of Saskatchewan teachers were striking across the province Tuesday to get the government to bargain on key demands, their union said. The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said about 13,000 were holding one-day pickets in towns and cities. Federation president Samantha Becotte told reporters the union wants the province to address critical issues such as classroom sizes and supports for high-needs students. She said teachers want enough staff to be able to support students wit