Proposed housing legislation could derail appeal of Lansdowne 2.0 decision

New proposed legislation by the Ford government aimed at building homes faster in the province could also severely limit third-party appeals, including the one filed against Lansdowne 2.0.

Ontario's housing minister tabled the "Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act" on Wednesday. It proposes a number of changes including giving municipalities the ability to address stalled developments.

It also includes changes to the provincial Planning Act that would limit third-party appeals against municipal zoning decisions and official plan amendments. Any appeal that has not been scheduled with the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) before April 10 would be dismissed.

It's bad news for the Glebe Community Association, which appealed city council's zoning approval and official plan amendments for the $419-million redevelopment of Lansdowne Park earlier this year.

The association had yet to receive a hearing date.

"I really feel that this is an unintended consequence of the proposed legislation, and I certainly hope that there will be a rethink," said Carolyn Mackenzie, the association's planning chair.

The appeal focuses on matters that have been central to the debate over Lansdowne 2.0, namely how construction of a new event centre will take away green space and the consequences of adding two highrise residential towers to the urban park.

Under the approved plan, the event centre for sports and concerts will remove green space from Lansdowne's Great Lawn, including an artificial berm overlooking the stadium.

Dismissing appeal would secure Lansdowne 2.0 timeline

Losing the right to appeal such a project "would be very, very unfortunate," Mackenzie said.

"If all we do is build housing and remove all rules, all restrictions, all considerations for what makes livable space and a livable, vibrant city, I really think those are putting short-term interests in ahead of long-term interests for residents and taxpayers," she said.

Carolyn Mackenzie says the City of Ottawa should consider whether a new municipal arena should be located on the LRT rather than at Lansdowne, given its construction could cost at least $183 million.

City officials did not have much to say about the matter, but confirmed in an emailed statement to CBC on Friday that "should the legislation be adopted as introduced, the appeals would be deemed to be dismissed."

Staff had previously noted that the appeal of Lansdowne 2.0 with the OLT could put the timelines at risk.

The city and its partner hope to begin construction on the new event centre this fall so it can be ready for the Ottawa 67's 2026-27 season.