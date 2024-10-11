Proposed Templeton gas station withdraws permit application — but another station is on the way

Joan Lynch
·1 min read

Earlier this year, Templeton was set to get two new gas stations — but now one is walking away from its land use permit application.

Maverik, a gas station chain with more than 500 stations across the western United States, canceled plans June 24 to open a station in Templeton situated on the southeast side of the intersection of Vineyard Drive and Highway 101.

Across the intersection, plans are still moving forward for Shell Oil wholesaler AU Energy’s proposed gas station complex, which still requires the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission’s approval.

In recent months, Templeton has seen multiple gas station proposals make progress, with the Board of Supervisors approving a controversial station and convenience store with eight fuel dispensers located on Las Tablas Road in January and two projects at the Vineyard Road and Highway 101 applying for permits.

Residents expressed their displeasure with the gas stations at a June 20 Templeton Area Advisory Group meeting. The advisory group consists of eight board members and makes reports and recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on land use plans and ordinances.

TAAG board member Jennifer Jones said while Maverik has not provided a reason for why the station application was pulled.

San Luis Obispo County senior planner Eric Tolle told The Tribune the project didn’t proceed because its developer simply walked away, making it unfeasible.

Tolle said both Vineyard Road projects are in their “infancy,” and will take some time to come to fruition.

More concrete plans on the AU Energy project will be available when the project is farther along in the approval process, Tolle said.

Maverik did not reply to requests for comment from The Tribune as of July 2.

