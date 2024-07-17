The pros and cons of a ‘technical government’ that could end France's stalemate

The snap legislative elections called by French President Emmanuel Macron left the country with a hung parliament and no dominant political bloc in power in the lower-house National Assembly for the first time in France's modern history. One solution proposed to end the deadlock is for a government of experts, or “technocrats”, to take care of the business of government until a coalition can be forged.

Faced with the lack of a governing majority in parliament, President Macron on Tuesday asked outgoing Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to head a caretaker government to handle day-to-day affairs, an interim administration likely to continue at least until after the Paris Olympics running from July 26 to August 11.

Macron also asked Attal to try to broker a larger coalition able to muster a “solid” majority in the National Assembly by reaching out to the more moderate groups from the leftist New Popular Front alliance, the broad coalition that won the most seats but has not been able to agree on a prime minister given that it spans the political spectrum from the hard-left France Unbowed to the centre-left Socialist Party.

Sixty percent of the French electorate criticised Macron’s decision to dissolve parliament.

Political groups from both the left or the right have thus far shown little inclination to act in a spirit of compromise to get a new coalition up and running.



