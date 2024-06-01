Prosecutor: Man facing a dozen charges in Kroger shooting that left bystander injured

The Daily Beast

By the time the jury reached its verdict finding former President Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, there was little doubt there would be no acquittal forthcoming for the former president. Deliberating for less than two days, the jury’s speed in reaching a decision was noteworthy and likely due to the strength of the case. While it is not true that fast verdicts are always pro-defense or pro-prosecution, they do in