Prosecutors: 3 people, Dayton business indicted by grand jury in fraud, animal cruelty scheme

The Canadian Press

NEUDORF, SASK. — Horses walked along a fence Tuesday as RCMP vehicles drove onto a rural property in southern Saskatchewan where Mounties say four members of a family were found dead. Mounties said the deaths of the two parents and their two adult children were considered suspicious and officers with major crimes were investigating. Some neighbours in the quiet village of Neudorf, about 130 kilometres east of Regina, said they were shocked and devastated by the news. They said the parents had ma