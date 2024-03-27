Prosecutors: 3 people, Dayton business indicted by grand jury in fraud, animal cruelty scheme
Majorjon Kaylor admitted to killing Kenneth Guardipee, 65, Kenna Guardipee, 41, Devin Smith, 18 and Aiken Smith, 16, last June
Man accused of raping, mutilating Orlando woman allegedly tries to stop her from testifying
The baby’s mother reportedly said no explanation was given as to how her daughter got locked inside.
A released Israeli hostage recounted sexual assault at gunpoint by one of the Palestinian militants who held her captive in Gaza, in a first such personal account published on Tuesday in an interview with the New York Times. Amit Soussana, 40, was taken hostage on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Security camera footage showed her fighting back against her abductors.
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
Kevin West planned to leave his wife on the day she died, writing to his lover, “2024 is our year,” an affidavit of probable cause states
Prosecutors have added 10 new charges against the Utah mother, accused of murdering her husband, Eric Richins
The rapper's plane landed in Antigua on Monday after departing from the Van Nuys Airport
Look no further than your local Facebook Group for a terrifying true crime story.
Resendo Tellez was arrested Friday on several charges, including "removal of human remains from other than cemetery"
NEUDORF, SASK. — Horses walked along a fence Tuesday as RCMP vehicles drove onto a rural property in southern Saskatchewan where Mounties say four members of a family were found dead. Mounties said the deaths of the two parents and their two adult children were considered suspicious and officers with major crimes were investigating. Some neighbours in the quiet village of Neudorf, about 130 kilometres east of Regina, said they were shocked and devastated by the news. They said the parents had ma
Matthew Plote was convicted of murder and killing an unborn child for the 2020 killing of Melissa Lamesch
Jennifer and Sarah Hart died by suicide and murdered their six children
The standby passenger was seen taking photos of other people's boarding passes before using one of the photos to illegally board the plane, authorities said.
The toddler went to the emergency room with fractured bones and showing signs of malnutrition, Hawaii officials said.
Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to serve up a dig at the New York attorney general.
The woman and children are expected to recover
Donald Trump's NY hush-money judge issued a blistering order Tuesday that warned GOP frontrunner's lawyers against delay tactics.
A 24-year-old man from Calgary is facing a half-dozen charges related to the alleged trafficking of a 18-year-old woman, after he confined her to hotel rooms and vacation rentals in several cities and assaulted her, Winnipeg police say.Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service went to a short-term vacation rental in the 300 block of Hargrave Street last Thursday to check on the woman's well-being, after police in Québec told them she might be a human-trafficking victim, a Tuesday news release sa
The criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on securities fraud charges has ended after nine years — a span during which the Republican was reelected twice, impeached and acquitted, and emerged more politically powerful than ever. The deal with special prosecutors abruptly ends the long-running saga, which at one time threatened Paxton's rising political fortunes and could have sent him to prison, but later came to underline his resilience within the GOP. The trial had been scheduled to start in April, putting Paxton closer than ever to finally having his day in court to face charges of duping investors in a tech startup.