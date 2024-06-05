Prosecutors say Hunter Biden lied to hide drug addiction

STORY: Tuesday was the second day of Hunter Biden's historic criminal trial in Delaware where prosecutors told jurors he lied about his drug use when buying a gun in 2018, and that there was overwhelming evidence against the son of the US president.

The prosecution displayed text messages that appeared to show Hunter Biden arranging drug deals and talking about smoking crack cocaine, including within days of his October 2018 purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver.

They also played audio excerpts from Hunter Biden's autobiography, where he described his "bloodhound" instinct for finding crack around the time of his gun purchase.

Prosecutor Derek Hines said during his opening statement that "the evidence is overwhelming" and written in the defendant's own words.

U.S. Special Counsel and Trump appointee David Weiss brought the case against Hunter Biden and was in the courtroom on Tuesday.

Weiss has separately filed federal tax charges against Hunter Biden in California.

Fifty-four-year-old Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges that say he failed to disclose his use of illegal drugs when he bought the gun and of illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.

It is the first trial of the child of a sitting U.S. president, coming a week after Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.