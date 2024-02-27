Prosecutors: Murder of high school teacher was carefully planned

ABC News

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a Kentucky student who was found dead in his dorm room over the weekend at Campbellsville University, according to police. Josiah Kilman, 18, was discovered unresponsive in his Campbellsville dorm room around 1 a.m. local time Saturday morning and was transported to Taylor Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the university said in a press release. Kilman's body was transported to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy where the cause of death was determined to be asphyxia via manual strangulation, authorities announced in a press release Monday.