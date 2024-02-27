Prosecutors: Murder of high school teacher was carefully planned
Prosecutors said the shooting murder of a Catholic high school teacher by his fiancé's ex-boyfriend was carefully planned.
Prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty for the man accused of serial stabbings in Davis that left two dead and another seriously injured. Carlos Dominguez was in a striped jail jumpsuit and back in court Monday morning for the first time since a judge ruled last month that he is now competent to stand trial. Michelle Bandur reports on the court proceedings.
A man who used a machete to attack his teenage coworker at a McDonald's in Sundre, Alta., admitted to the killing but will ask the judge to find him not criminally responsible (NCR), court heard Monday. Solaimane Elbettah, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Josh Burns, 19, who was killed in the early morning hours of July 4, 2022.While Elbettah admitted to attacking Burns, defence lawyer Pawel Milczarek indicated he plans to argue the accused was suffering a psychotic break
Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel vanished while sailing off the coast of Grenada.
EXCLUSIVE: Convicted felon Jason Galanis is the latest in a string of witnesses to have no evidence connecting Joe Biden with his son’s business activities
The Michigan man now faces federal charges.
J.K. Rowling criticized Sky News on X (formerly Twitter) after the British television news channel posted a story about a 26-year-old being jailed for murder and referred to her as a “woman” and not a transgender woman. Scarlet Blake was found guilty last week of murdering a man four months after she live-streamed a video …
Former President Trump’s lawyers in his hush-money case on Monday demanded a New York judge block key witnesses from testifying in Trump’s first criminal trial set to begin next month. Trump attorney Todd Blanche moved to block testimony from Michael Cohen, Trump’s ex-fixer, and two women he paid to stay quiet about affairs they alleged…
Police believe Danny Estalin Maurad-Avecillas may have drugged, robbed and sexually assaulted women waiting on rideshares.
Remains were found inside the truck.
NEW YORK (AP) — Don Henley never gave away handwritten pages of draft lyrics to “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits, he said Monday, calling them “very personal" in testimony that also delved into an ugly but unrelated episode: his 1980 arrest. Henley, the Grammy-winning co-founder of one of the most successful bands in rock history, is prosecutors' star witness in an unusual criminal trial surrounding about 100 legal-pad pages from the birth of a blockbuster 1976 album. Henley says the doc
EDMONTON — Officers have found a stolen car used to flee a deadly hit-and-run following a high-speed police chase on the weekend, and they continue to search for a suspect. The Honda Civic was recovered early this morning outside Edmonton. A 45-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday after her vehicle was disabled by a police spike belt during the chase, and she got out to check on the damage. Police say the pursuit began after RCMP in Beaumont, just south of Edmonton, tried to arrest a su
Body camera video released by police in Oklahoma shows a teenager and their guardian speaking with an officer about a fight at a high school, giving more insight into a reported altercation that preceded the 10th grader’s death.
Georgia authorities called the sentence “unprecedented.”
The remains of a Portland, Oregon, teenager who vanished in the late 1960s have been identified through advanced DNA testing more than 50 years after she went missing, authorities said.
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a Kentucky student who was found dead in his dorm room over the weekend at Campbellsville University, according to police. Josiah Kilman, 18, was discovered unresponsive in his Campbellsville dorm room around 1 a.m. local time Saturday morning and was transported to Taylor Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the university said in a press release. Kilman's body was transported to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy where the cause of death was determined to be asphyxia via manual strangulation, authorities announced in a press release Monday.
Tens of thousands of women - many of them Western - and once married to Islamic State men are still being held in two closed tented camps in the war-torn country nearly five years after the fall of the extremist terror group
The family of two Americans who may have been killed after prison escapees allegedly hijacked their yacht in Granada are clinging to hope the couple might be found alive.
A policeman murdered Jesse Baird and Luke Davies last week before moving their bodies, detectives say.
More than a dozen students walked out of class Monday at an Oklahoma high school where a 16-year-old nonbinary student was beaten inside a restroom earlier this month and died the following day. Students and LGBTQ+ advocates held signs that read “You Are Loved” and “Protect Queer Kids” as they gathered at an intersection across from Owasso High School. The students are demanding action against discrimination and bullying of transgender and gender nonconforming students after the death of Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old student at the school who identified as nonbinary and used they/them pronouns.
A construction worker found her wrapped in a blanket submerged in water, officials said.