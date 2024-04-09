Advertisement
SOLAR ECLIPSE RECAP:

'Once in a lifetime': Cross-Canada highlights from a celestial event for the ages

Tell us: Did you view the solar eclipse? Check out Niagara's quirky world record, photos and clips of totality

Prosecutors respond to motion asking to dismiss Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' charges

KOAT - Albuquerque Videos

Prosecutors respond to motion asking to dismiss Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' charges