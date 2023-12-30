Prosecutors seeking death penalty in 29-year-old woman's death
Zion Teasley was arrested in May in the murder of Lauren Heike.
Zion Teasley was arrested in May in the murder of Lauren Heike.
York Regional Police have recovered 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million from a parking lot in Mississauga and charged six people with multiple offences. In November members of the Auto Cargo Theft Unit became aware of a parking lot in Mississauga where multiple stolen vehicles were parked, police said in a news release Friday.Police identified suspects and discovered other locations where stolen vehicles were being taken and stored, according to the release.On Dec. 14, a search w
The NYT reported that it had found at least seven locations where women and girls appeared to have been the victims of sexual assaults or mutilations.
It's been more than a month since Gurdit Singh Sidhu's parents were shot and killed at their family's Caledon rental house.The shooting, just before midnight on Nov. 20, left doors and walls in the property riddled with bullet holes. Jagtar Sidhu and Harbhajan Sidhu, both 57, were visiting Sidhu and his sister from India and planned to travel home in January.Jagtar died at the scene and Harbhajan died in hospital. Both were shot more than 20 times, Sidhu said. Instead of celebrating his father's
Police in Kentucky found a missing 16-year-old North Carolina girl under a trap door in the bedroom of a 34-year-old man after the man's mother called authorities to report a domestic dispute between the two, according to arrest reports. When deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home on Christmas Day, Zachary Jones told them the girl had fled, but his mother disputed that and deputies began searching to check on her safety, the reports said. Deputies later determined that she had been reported missing from Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Dec. 6.
The suspect was shot in the right shoulder, officials say.
A man has been charged with impaired driving for the 21st time, receiving a jail sentence of almost five years, according to Abbotsford police. A Friday release from the Abbotsford Police Department says Roy Heide, 66, was arrested after a motorcycle accident on Clearbrook Road on Aug. 15, 2022 that resulted in serious injuries for the passenger of the motorcycle. Police say Heide, the driver, attempted to flee the scene but was identified by officers with the assistance of witnesses. The releas
Czech police do not disclose contents of letter that David Kozak wrote
A man shot dead by Winnipeg officers during a hostage situation in the city's West Broadway area on Thursday was a suspect in the death of a missing trucker from British Columbia, police say.Officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to an apartment block the corner of Furby Street and Cornish Avenue about a 19-year-old woman being held captive by a man armed with an edged weapon.The man barricaded himself and the woman inside a suite where two other adults and a child were also being held against th
The mysterious deaths of a pregnant teen who was about to give birth and her boyfriend are now being investigated as a capital murder case, San Antonio police said. Calling the case an "unspeakable tragedy," police said they were looking for two persons of interest after 18-year-old Savanah Soto and her boyfriend were found dead days after the Texas mom-to-be was scheduled to be induced. Police initially said an 18-year-old full-term pregnant woman and a 22-year-old man believed to be Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were discovered dead in a Kia Optima in San Antonio on Tuesday.
They grabbed items off shelves in several states and drove home to New York, feds say.
He was charged with murder the death of his 77-year-old grandmother after fighting with his mother and brother about a TV show, investigators said.
Travis Kelce explains why he almost had the "f****** worst"Christmas ever but reveals the one thing that "saved" the festivities for him.
A Florida woman trying to sell her house returned home one day to discover that her driveway was gone. The disappearing act was preceded by unsolicited visits from contractors and a series of text messages from a mysterious stranger. CNN affiliate WFTV has more on the curious case.
“This is an extremely disturbing case,” officials said.
Warning: This story contains details that may be distressing to some readers.A 42-year-old Bowmanville man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly made plans with an American mother to engage in sexual acts with her children, aged two and six, Durham police say. Durham police got word Wednesday from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre that a man who possibly lived in Bowmanville was planning sexual acts with children, according to a news release issued Thursday. The man and the
Multiple cars were damaged and an Enmax electrical box was taken out early Friday morning as Calgary police responded to a 911 call reporting a stolen vehicle, police told CBC News.Police responded to the 300 block of Savanna Park N.E. at 4 a.m."Upon arrival police witnessed the stolen vehicle fleeing the area. The vehicle hit multiple parked cars and collided with an electric box causing residents in the area to lose power," police said.The suspect fled police, hitting multiple parked cars and
A wealthy businessman who secretly filmed himself having sex with a woman has been ordered to pay her £500 in damages.
A man who authorities say fatally shot his mother two days after Christmas led police officers on a chase through the suburbs of Las Vegas and, along the way, stole a police vehicle and carjacked bystanders at gunpoint, shooting and killing one of them. The victim killed in what Las Vegas police say was the final carjacking was 39-year-old Jerry Lopez, a married father of seven children between the ages of 3 and 11. Karen Lopez told The Associated Press that her husband had just left for work around 4 a.m. and was minutes away from their home in southwestern Las Vegas when he unknowingly entered the suspect's path and was killed.
The former pastor of The Meeting House — an Ontario megachurch — is facing two more sexual assault charges, CBC Hamilton has learned.Hamilton police Const. Krista-Lee Ernst told CBC Hamilton Bruxy Cavey was charged with two counts of sexual assault on Dec. 22.Ernst didn't say what prompted the new charges or provide detail about when the alleged assaults took place, but wrote in an email that Cavey will appear in court in January. Cavey, who was the primary teaching pastor at The Meeting House a
David Jolly says that the GOP frontrunner's latest attacks on Letitia James and Jack Smith are "cause for danger and concern" The post Trump’s Social Media Tantrums Show an ‘Old Man Afraid of Prison,’ Former Florida Congressman Says appeared first on TheWrap.