Prosperity Northwest highlights opportunities

Exhibitor spots for the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce 2024 Prosperity Northwest Conference have been sold out since November with 60 exhibitors already signed up for the expo at the end of this month.

Charla Robinson, chamber president, said the two-day conference at the Valhalla Inn will feature amazing speaker sessions that will share knowledge, strategies and concepts on partnerships and opportunities in our region with a focus on mining, indigenous engagements, and forestry biomass opportunities.

“The head of the Ontario Mining Association, Chris Hodgson, is our keynote speaker during lunch on Wednesday (Jan. 31),” Robinson said, adding this will add to the high-quality conversation and information sessions.

“Then of course, people will mix and mingle with the trade show exhibitors making connections to maybe get a contract with a company or maybe they’re looking to buy something that a company is offering.”

Robinson said most exhibitors are local businesses with some from out of town, particularly around the mining and energy sectors. Visitors and participants in the conference come from all over.

“Traditionally we have a mix of Thunder Bay and the region and last year we had folks from the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), Alberta and Manitoba, because of mining and natural resources,” she said. “These opportunities are global in nature. They’re not just local. We’re anticipating similar participation from a broad area of interested parties to come and find out what’s happening here in the north and what the opportunities are.”

Robinson pointed out that Prosperity Northwest is not strictly about mining. Rather, it’s focused on the opportunities and the next big things that are coming up for our region.

“A lot of those pieces are mining- or forestry-related, but there’s also energy projects and other sectors that will be growing as a result of spinoffs from those things, whether it’s transportation-related or technology-related or whatever,” she said. “It’s really a microcosm of the larger economy and what the big growth opportunities are for us in the next two or three years, and that further conversation starts.”

The conference kicks off on Jan. 30 with keynote speaker Zeeshan Syed, president of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. at the Chanterelle at 5 p.m.

On Jan. 31, Vince Rutter, Robin Gould and Jackson Wyatt will present their case study, Using Wood to Drive Decarbonization and Economic Development, in the Valhalla Hotel Scandia Room. Participants will learn about the catalytic impact of wood in decarbonization and economic development and the successful implementation of local biomass.

People and Business: Connections and Best Practices will be presented by Jordan Hatton, Chief Marcus Hardy, Kyla Morriseau, Valerie Pascale and John Stringer in the Scandia room at 11:30 a.m., on Jan. 31. Participants will learn of successful strategies for building meaningful connections between people and businesses.

At 12:45 p.m., keynote speaker Ontario Mining Association’s Chris Hodgson will present Mining: Driving Ontario’s Economy in the North. Hodgson will unravel the untapped potential of the mining industry.

Nathan Sims, Maurice Mostert and Eric Lamontagne will present The Next Big Thing at 2:30 p.m. and will explore the next big developments in the mining industry that will be vital to the future success of our region.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal