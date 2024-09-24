How to protect yourself and your family as phishing scams reach record numbers

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Friday was supposed to be a good day for the shares of Apple Inc., with the iPhone maker set to be a big winner from the quarterly adjustment of major stock indexes. And for most of the session, that’s how it played out — until about 10 minutes before the closing bell.Most Read from BloombergUnlocking the Hidden Power of Zoning, for Good or BadThe Moonshot Plan to Eliminate Deaths on America’s RoadsBelfast’s Grand Central Station Creates New Era for Northern Ireland’s Public Trans