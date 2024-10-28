'ProtectOK' app allows Oklahomans to report suspicious activity as Election Day nears
To all those Republicans who shed crocodile tears because their feelings were so hurt that people were calling Donald Trump a fascist: Stop. To all the MAGA defenders who said it was over-the-top to compare Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to that held by the German-American Bund in an earlier incarnation of Madison Square Garden: Shush. To all those who were falling once again for the bought-and-paid-for narrative that Trump somehow had the momentum going into the final week of campaign 2024
A Trump campaign worker has been fired after trying to blow the whistle on what she called “grift and greed” by top campaign officials—and an alleged “bugging” plot, the Daily Beast has learned. The worker, whose identity the Beast is withholding, wrote an explosive email after she was fired detailing her concerns about how the campaign’s most senior leaders, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, appear to be funneling millions of dollars to companies which, she alleges, are overcharging Donald Trump.
During his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Trump shared he has a "secret" with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson that they'll reveal "when the race is over”
Ruth Ben-Ghiat also exposed the real purpose of one claim that was repeatedly made at the event.
Michelle Obama threw down the gauntlet to male voters in a speech on Saturday, leaving some people calling for the one-time First Lady to make her own presidential run. Hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, the wife of former President Barack Obama told a crowd in Kalamazoo, Michigan, that a second Donald Trump presidency would pose a real threat to women in the United States. “We all know we have a lot more work to do in this country,” Obama said. “But to anyone out there think
Well, that was fast. Mere seconds after Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy acknowledged “offensive comments about Latinos and Puerto Ricans and African Americans” were made at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, his colleague Brian Kilmeade attacked journalists for reporting on those comments. The Sunday rally’s first speaker was comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a series of vulgar jokes about groups the former president’s campaign is actively trying to woo in the days bef
Trump campaign has denied speculation that former president is in poor health
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Tens of thousands of Georgians massed outside parliament Monday night, demanding the annulment of the weekend parliamentary election that the president has alleged was rigged with the help of Russia.
The projection appeared on Madison Square Garden, where Trump was hosting a wildly racist campaign rally.
Donald Trump claims that he and House Speaker Mike Johnson are hiding a “little secret” that is going to have a “big impact” in the election. The former president told supporters at his MAGA rally at Madison Square Garden: “I think with our little secret we are gonna do really well with the House.” Trump said he will only reveal the secret “when the race is over” but his cloak-and-dagger act had Washington guessing over what the GOP presidential nominee and the Republican House Speaker are cooki
VICTORIA — The result of British Columbia's election will come down to the count of absentee ballots on Monday after a tally of mail-in votes over the weekend failed to resolve a handful of undecided races.
“Notwithstanding last-minute attempts to expose Trump for the danger he is, the networks are late to the game.” | Opinion
A key Trump ally detailed plans to deploy the military in response to domestic unrest, defund the EPA and put career civil servants “in trauma” in a series of previously unreported speeches that provide a sweeping vision for a second Trump term.
Kornacki said the figures are "hard to ignore" and show "movement" in the GOP nominee's direction.
The president delivered remarks at a Laborers’ International Union of North America event in Pittsburgh.
Look at who speaks for campaigns and flocks to rallies. You'll see the candidates' true colors.
The veteran political reporter tells PEOPLE about the arguments for and against the United States' controversial Electoral College system
Just eight days before the election, Donald Trump’s campaign is running inflammatory ads demonizing transgender people during NFL games aimed at predominantly male audiences. An ad that aired Sunday features radio host Charlamagne Tha God saying, “Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners.” The ad cuts to Harris discussing her support of health care for transgender prisoners. “Hell, no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that,” Charlamagne says. The ad ends with a narrator
"F**k these racists," the former Fox News personality also wrote about offensive comments at the ex-president's Madison Square Garden rally.
This longtime GOP Missouri state senator urges us to listen to Trump’s own Cabinet members: He intends to use the U.S. military against his fellow Americans. | Opinion