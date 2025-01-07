Protein power pea and bean dip

Emily English
·1 min read
I love to batch make dips and spreads for simple, healthy snacking, and this is one of my favourite high-protein options. Flavoured with fresh basil, Parmesan and lemon, it nods to all the flavours of pesto. Eat it like you would a hummus.

Overview

Prep time

5 mins

Cook time

5 mins

Serves

4

Ingredients

  • 150g frozen peas

  • 100g cannellini beans, drained

  • 3 tbsp cottage cheese

  • Handful of basil leaves

  • Zest of ½ lemon

  • ½ tsp garlic granules

  • 15g Parmesan, grated

  • 1 tsp honey

Method

Step 1

Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the peas and cook for 3 minutes, then drain well.

Step 2

Place in a blender with all the remaining ingredients and blend until smooth but still with a little texture.

Step 3

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

