Protein power pea and bean dip

I love to batch make dips and spreads for simple, healthy snacking, and this is one of my favourite high-protein options. Flavoured with fresh basil, Parmesan and lemon, it nods to all the flavours of pesto. Eat it like you would a hummus.

Overview

Prep time

5 mins

Cook time

5 mins

Serves

4

Ingredients

150g frozen peas

100g cannellini beans, drained

3 tbsp cottage cheese

Handful of basil leaves

Zest of ½ lemon

½ tsp garlic granules

15g Parmesan, grated

1 tsp honey

Method

Step 1

Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the peas and cook for 3 minutes, then drain well.

Step 2

Place in a blender with all the remaining ingredients and blend until smooth but still with a little texture.

Step 3

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.