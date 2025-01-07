Protein power pea and bean dip
I love to batch make dips and spreads for simple, healthy snacking, and this is one of my favourite high-protein options. Flavoured with fresh basil, Parmesan and lemon, it nods to all the flavours of pesto. Eat it like you would a hummus.
Overview
Prep time
5 mins
Cook time
5 mins
Serves
4
Ingredients
150g frozen peas
100g cannellini beans, drained
3 tbsp cottage cheese
Handful of basil leaves
Zest of ½ lemon
½ tsp garlic granules
15g Parmesan, grated
1 tsp honey
Method
Step 1
Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the peas and cook for 3 minutes, then drain well.
Step 2
Place in a blender with all the remaining ingredients and blend until smooth but still with a little texture.
Step 3
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.