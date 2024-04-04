Protest against Carbon Tax

Area residents gathered to air their opposition to the carbon tax on April 1.

The rally started at 9 a.m. in the park across from the Civic Centre. Residents gathered in protest as they listened to speaker Tim Cameron, an activist in the community, music, singers, and stories of how the rising costs have affected families. Some stayed for the entirety of the rally, others came and went as their jobs or other obligations would allow.

As of April 1, the carbon tax increased by 23 percent and is expected to continue to increase each year until 2030.

Darren Schneider, a life-long truck driver, attended the rally with his girlfriend Jody and said he was glad someone had put something together.

“Not all of us are fortunate enough to have well-paying jobs,” says Schneider.

He says the extra taxes are taking their toll on Canadians. “We can’t do it any more.”

Schneider says he questions the data the government has used to determine whether oil and gas is necessary or can be phased out and replaced with other sources of energy. In his opinion, the technology needed to completely replace oil and gas is not where it needs to be.

He says the carbon tax and past issues such as the Covid-19 vaccine mandates have made life difficult for many in the industry. Schneider says he chose not to get vaccinated and he feels that the government doesn’t have all of the information regarding the virus or they aren’t being completely transparent about it.

“We’ve all been duped,” says Schneider.

After a lunch of pizza, those who could were encouraged to join a convoy headed to Entwistle at the junction of Highway 22 and the Trans Canada Highway. Roughly 50 vehicles began their journey from Township 491, south along Highway 22. From there they drove around the ring road and made their way north.

The rally held in Drayton was only one of many other protests against carbon tax held across the nation.

