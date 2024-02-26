Protest closes intersection on W. 117th Street in Lakewood

Storyful

Israeli police deployed water cannons and arrested 21 protesters in Tel Aviv on Saturday, February 24, as thousands gathered nationwide to protest against the current Israeli government.Footage released by police shows water cannons being fired at a group of protesters in the city. Police officers are seen carrying away protesters who were sitting on the road at an intersection.The clashes with antigovernment protesters took place as demonstrators gathered at a rally nearby calling for the return of hostages from Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.The outlet described the clashes as “the most violent of their kind” since the Hamas-led attacks on October 7.According to Channel 12, four people were transported to hospital following efforts to disperse protesters.Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition in Israel, said the “police violence” against demonstrators was “dangerous and anti-democratic,” adding, “the right to protest is a fundamental right.”Israeli police said they consider “the right to protest as a cornerstone of a democratic country and allows protests as long as they are held within the framework of the law.”“At the same time, we will not allow disturbances, damage to freedom of movement, and any behavior that may endanger the safety of the public,” a statement continued. Credit: Israel Police via Storyful