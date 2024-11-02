Protest held against energy infrastructure plans

About 200 campaigners gathered in a Suffolk town on Saturday to protest against plans for electricity substations.

The LionLink and Sea Link offshore wind projects are due to have converter stations built on the outskirts of Saxmundham and a substation built in nearby Friston.

National Grid, which is behind the plans, said the projects were essential to meet the government's clean power target.

But locals fighting to keep the infrastructure out of their town said its impact would be "considerable".

Campaign group Suxmundham Against Needless Destruction said the proposed projects would have a "significant impact" [Mousumi Bakshi/BBC]

Charlotte Fox, of Saxmundham Against Needless Destruction, said the energy projects would impact "the population, economy and environment" and offer "no gain" for the area.

“We have two Scottish Power substations in Friston with the National Grid connections point, so that’s three substations and the sizeable nuclear station at Sizewell and the four connecting stations at Saxmundham. It’s a lot," she said.

Charlotte Fox said the impact of the infrastructure would be "considerable" [Mousumi Bakshi/BBC]

Campaigner Fiona Gilmore, of Offhsore4sure, described the project as "disproportionate".

“It is about 30% of Britain's energy coming through a historic market town," she said.

John Findlay said the town council had a plan A to oppose the plans and a plan B for mitigation options [Mousumi Bakshi/BBC]

Saxmundham town councillor John Findlay said the council believed the projects were in the wrong place.

"There is a whole variety of views in town. Some people believe we should fight it tooth and nail. Others are saying it's going to happen and we should try to get as much mitigation as we can," he said.

"We are not opposed to energy restructuring but we think these are in the wrong place."

East Suffolk Council member Tom Daley said: "The problem is this part of Suffolk is being turned into an energy super-hub.

"All is not lost. We are talking to National Grid and all applicants to bring everything together in a strategic way which is best for our environment and communities."

Protesters gathered to voice their concerns against the proposals [Mousumi Bakshi/BBC]

A National Grid spokesperson said: "We will work closely with Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council to ensure any construction work would be completed with minimal disruption to surrounding areas, subject to approval from the Planning Inspectorate."

