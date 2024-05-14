Protest-hit farm subsidy plan pushed back by year

About 3,000 farmers and their supporters protested outside the Senedd in February. [PA]

A major overhaul of farming subsidies in Wales is to be delayed by another year until 2026, following widespread protests.

Rural Affairs Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies said the decision showed the Welsh government was "listening" to farmers' concerns.

Unions called a 10% tree cover rule for farms under the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) "unworkable", but one nature group says the delay "prolongs the uncertainty".

The Welsh government said a new timeframe would give them the opportunity to "work through a number of important aspects".

Farmers will continue to receive their current main subsidy - paid based on how much land they farm - in 2025.

Plans for a different approach to agricultural funding have been in development since Brexit, with the goal of rewarding more environmentally-friendly ways of farming.

But a third and - supposedly final - consultation on the SFS earlier this year led to protests across Wales.

They included the largest demonstration ever held outside the Senedd, involving 3,000 farmers and their supporters.

The consultation itself drew a record-breaking 12,000 responses.

Rural Affairs Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies said he was listening to concerns [BBC]

Speaking at a press conference held on a farm near Bridgend, Mr Irranca-Davies said the government had "always said the scheme would not be introduced until it is ready and I stand by that".

The SFS was meant to start coming in from April 2025, with reforms to farm subsidies having already been pushed back several times.

Mr Irranca-Davies said his commitment to "meaningful engagement" with the farming sector and others on "the changes needed will necessitate a change in the implementation timetable".

“Together we can create a future where our farmers produce the very best of Welsh food to the highest standards, while safeguarding our precious environment," he said.

“We must continue to work in partnership to finalise a scheme that works long-term."

Conservatives said it was "positive" the minister has listened to concerns from farmers.

"What we need to see is real change to SFS in its current form," said Tory rural affairs spokesperson James Evans.

"The farmers I speak to have major concerns about tree planting, common land, tenant farmers," he said. "We need to have more detail from the cabinet secretary over amendments he is going to make."

Plaid Cymru called the delay in implementing SFS a “pragmatic and sensible approach”.

"We now have an opportunity to take a step back and make the necessary changes that will ensure both buy-in from the industry and a more sustainable scheme for farming and for nature," said Plaid rural affairs spokesperson Llyr Gruffydd.

Rachel Sharp called the delay "bad news for farmers, nature and climate" [BBC]

But Wildlife Trusts Wales said the delay was "bad news for farmers, nature and climate", describing the scheme as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put farming in Wales on a sound sustainable footing".

Trust director Rachel Sharp said SFS offers farmers a chance to "get on the front foot" when it comes to climate change.

"Delaying measures to help farms adapt to our changing climate now only increases costs tomorrow and so is bad news for farm incomes," she said.

Most Welsh farms are now at 6% tree cover, so the trust argues reaching 10% under the scheme is possible, while providing farms with more shelter, soil protection and flood mitigation.

"As 90% of Wales is farmland, there is huge potential to harness nature to help store carbon and to hold back flood waters in revitalised natural habitats and to mitigate the impacts of climate change," she said.

"This would then demonstrate the value of giving taxpayers’ money to farmers for public benefits that, in turn, support rural communities.”

The Nature Friendly Farming Network called the delay "disappointing".

"After years of scheme development, it very much feels like the can is being kicked down the road," said the network manager Rhys Evans.

"Regardless of this delay, the Welsh government must maintain its ambition to support and reward nature-friendly farming," he added.

What is the Sustainable Farming Scheme?

The Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) is the Welsh government’s big plan for funding the farming industry after Brexit, which puts a lot more emphasis on the environment.

Under the proposals, farmers would be paid for actions resulting in environmental, animal welfare and social outcomes - over and above minimum legal requirements.

In order to gain access to the scheme, farmers would have to commit to having trees on 10% of their land, and earmark another 10% as wildlife habitat.

The scheme has sparked widespread protests in recent months.

Arguing that this is not practical while keeping a farm business going, many farmers are concerned that the requirements of the scheme will overwhelm them with paperwork.

On the other hand, the Welsh government is under pressure from environmentalists to ensure that the plan is ambitious.

As 80% of Wales' landscape is under the care of farmers, the argument is that they have a key role in tackling climate change.