Protest in Paris over Israel's Olympic participation

STORY: ::July 20, 2024

::Pro-Palestinian protesters march in Paris

against Israel's participation in the Olympics

::Paris, France

Hundreds of protesters marched together as they chanted slogans and waved Palestinian flags. Some people held banners that read "Ban Israel" or "Genocide is not an Olympic event" in French.

Members of the pro-Palestinian group Europalestine spoke of a difference in treatment of Russian athletes who are banned from participating under their national flag, saying no such measures have been introduced regarding Israeli athletes amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the IOC initially recommended a ban from international competitions of athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus, but it has since allowed them to qualify as neutrals.

The Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants killed 1,200 people, while about 250 people were abducted to Hamas-governed Gaza as hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent assault on Gaza has killed over 38,000, according to the local health ministry, flattened most of the enclave and caused widespread hunger.