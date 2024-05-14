The right to protest shouldn’t trump the rights of the rest of us

Charles Moore
·5 min read
Extremist protests can have a coercive effect
Extremist protests can have a coercive effect - Henry Nicholls /AFP

‘Protecting Our Democracy From Coercion” is the title of a report which should appear next week, by Lord Walney, the Government’s independent adviser on political violence and disruption. His project is complementary to the Prime Minister’s remarks about insecurity, which he made at Policy Exchange yesterday.

I am glad the word “coercion” is in the report’s title. That is what the public hate. Few want protests banned: they accept demonstrations as part of free speech. But many feel that the recent extremist protests – often large, repeated and borderline violent – have an intentionally coercive effect.

The most significant example is the Gaza marches, which have been pretty much weekly in London since October, and the related campus protests. To understand how threatening they are, one must recall why they happened.

Their organisers say they are inspired by the “genocide” committed by Israel against Gaza. But the protesters never express disapproval of the almost uniquely vile event which drove Israel to attack Gaza – the Hamas October 7 massacres of 1,200 mainly unarmed, mainly Jewish people and the taking of more than 200 hostages, many still held and exploited as bargaining chips.

If you are Jewish, and you see thousands of fellow British citizens filling the streets, many shouting their hatred of you and none expressing sympathy, you must feel scared. Here are thousands who do not mind your kin being murdered. Some even rejoice. That is a horrible thing to experience in a free country. It should not be an automatic right to stage such protests.

Fear among Jews only grows when the Metropolitan Police seem to regard their desire to demonstrate against the protests as more objectionable than the protests themselves. The marchers coerce the police: the police coerce the Jews. The wider public feels coerced, too – driven off the streets which belong, collectively, to us. These streets are turned into a weekly stage-set for a cause which, though important, directly involves few British people.

Even the highest public authorities feel coerced. If protest makes it difficult, occasionally dangerous, for legislators, ministers, constituents, and officials to move in and out of Parliament, that suggests the protests have the power to affect what goes on there. This turns out to be true – hence Mr Speaker Hoyle’s breaking of parliamentary convention about which vote to take in Parliament. He said he acted to protect the security of Labour MPs who were being threatened on social media.

Lord Walney’s report will show that the Gaza protests are not an elongated “one-off”, but part of a series of actions by extreme-Left groupings whose hatred of “Zionism” is also embraced by Black Lives Matter, Extinction Rebellion and more. The name of the Kill the Bill movement, which protested violently against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, could be understood to convey a sinister ambiguity, since “the Bill” could mean not only the legislation but also the police.

Lord Walney wants to ensure that government and law-enforcement agencies understand these ideological links better. They have got the measure of largely stupid, disorganised Right-wing thuggery. Against the more sophisticated, multifarious threat of the extreme Left, they are much weaker.

This loose extreme-Left alliance sharing protest skills against the common good in the name of human rights is noxious in a free country. To use a Cold-War word which should be re-employed by the intelligence services, it is subversive.

Another highly relevant question is, who pays for such protests? At least two types of unacceptable costs are involved. One is the cost of the policing itself. There should not be an open-ended right to have free police for every demonstration. A chief constable should be able to forbid the repetition of a march if it costs too much. Another is the damage done to ordinary people and businesses by disruptive activities – the shops that cannot trade, the defence manufacturers, energy suppliers or meat companies picketed, the motorists who cannot travel, the delivery lorries which cannot get through the blocked M25. Surely march organisers should be liable for these costs. Lord Walney certainly thinks so.

Almost by definition, a protest march tries to expand its power beyond its numbers. If we invariably let it happen on demand, we empower it. The rest of us are weakened.

Anyone for Mandarin?

There was a fuss when Cambridge University Press (CUP) recently changed the name of its learned journal Anglo-Saxon England. It has been renamed Early Medieval England and its Neighbours. The reason for the change, though somewhat obscured by CUP’s chatter about “rapidly evolving research in the field”, seems to be that the phrase “Anglo-Saxon” is considered problematic because it is used with pride by American white supremacist groups.

Follow that logic. If “Anglo-Saxon” is bad, is the word “England”, which survives in the journal’s new title, much better? It derives, after all, from those very same Angles who are allegedly causing offence. As long as the word “England” continues to be accepted in polite society, so will the word “English”. And as long as “English” continues to be the word for the language that dominates the world, it will be a daily insult to the Global Majority, which has been forced by the legacy of slavery and empire, to speak it.

We face a choice. Either decolonise the offensive name for the language we speak – all suggestions to be sent to Cambridge University Press, please. Or, bolder still, dethrone our despicable language and force the world to adopt another tongue not associated with oppression. Mandarin, perhaps?

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Make sure it doesn't get released;' Star witness Michael Cohen implicates Trump in hush money case

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's fixer-turned-foe, Michael Cohen, directly implicated the former president in a hush money scheme Monday, telling jurors that his celebrity client approved hefty payouts to stifle stories about sex that he feared could be harmful to his 2016 White House campaign. “You handle it,” Cohen quoted Trump as telling him after learning that a doorman had come forward with a claim that Trump had fathered a child out-of-wedlock. The Trump Tower doorman was paid $30,000 to kee

  • Mary Trump Predicts Massively Triggering Moment For Her Uncle

    "That is going to be extraordinarily challenging for him," said Donald Trump's niece.

  • Eric Trump's Claim About His 'Good Family' Goes Down Like A Bag Of Bricks

    "We’re a good family. Never have done anything wrong," Donald Trump's son said on Fox News.

  • ‘Now I know what he sounds like’: Listen to Barron Trump’s voice in resurfaced video

    The teenager is about to graduate high school

  • Russia Suffers One of Its Most Deadly Attacks of the War

    ReutersAt least 15 people were killed when an apartment building in Russia was hit by the fragments of a downed Ukrainian missile, Russian officials said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the border Belgorod region so far in the war.The strike Sunday caused part of the building to collapse, with regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov saying that 15 bodies were ultimately pulled from the rubble while another 27 people were wounded in attacks throughout the region. Russia’s Defense Ministry sai

  • Jim Mattis Gave Absolutely Brutal Description Of Donald Trump, New Book Claims

    A former Trump aide also detailed the ex-defense secretary's reported tactic of avoiding the then-president.

  • John Dean Thinks Donald Trump's Legal Team Tripped Up, And It's Going To Cost Them

    “I'm not sure it worked," the Watergate figure said on CNN.

  • Secret Hamas Files Show How It Spied on Everyday Palestinians

    JERUSALEM — Hamas leader Yehia Sinwar has for years overseen a secret police force in the Gaza Strip that conducted surveillance on everyday Palestinians and built files on young people, journalists and those who questioned the government, according to intelligence officials and a trove of internal documents reviewed by The New York Times. The unit, known as the General Security Service, relied on a network of Gaza informants, some of whom reported their own neighbors to police. People landed in

  • Melania Came Up With Trump’s ‘Locker Room Talk’ Excuse, Michael Cohen Says

    Alon Skuy/Getty ImagesAmong the weirdest revelations at Donald Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in New York was this snippet from ex-lawyer Michael Cohen: The former president’s “locker room talk” excuse for the leaked Access Hollywood footage of him talking about groping women actually came from his supportive wife, Melania.Cohen, who appeared Monday on the witness stand, recalled being on vacation in London with his family when dealing with the potentially catastrophic fallout to Trump’s then-sp

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham Suggests Nuking Gaza, Calls Hiroshima ‘the Right Decision’

    Kent Nishimura/Getty ImagesSen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) offered a baffling comparison of Israel’s war on Gaza to the U.S. decision to drop atomic bombs on Japan during World War II, telling Israel to “do whatever you have to do” to finish the military campaign.Speaking to NBC’s Kristin Welker on Meet the Press Sunday morning, Graham made the argument that Israel would be justified in slaughtering civilians in Gaza by likening the situation to the U.S.’s war with Japan eight decades ago. He suggest

  • GOP senators see warning signs for Trump after embarrassing week

    Senate Republicans see some warning signs flashing after an embarrassing week for former President Trump, despite his strong poll numbers in battleground states against President Biden. Some Republican lawmakers think Trump needs to step up his appeals to disaffected GOP voters, especially women, after Nikki Haley won 128,000 votes in solidly Republican Indiana despite ending…

  • Donald Trump Jr. visited Peter Navarro in federal prison: Sources

    Donald Trump Jr. visited Peter Navarro in a Miami federal prison, according to sources familiar with the situation. Navarro, the former Trump White House adviser, was convicted in September of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump Jr. confirmed the visit to ABC News.

  • Teen Dining with Parents on Greece Trip Was Allegedly Raped in Bar Bathroom by Stranger

    The 16-year-old was vacationing with her family on the Greek island of Crete, per reports

  • MSNBC Host Exposes 'Fringe Group' That Has Seized Control Over GOP Under Trump

    Ayman Mohyeldin details rise of a racist and white nationalist movement within the Republican Party.

  • Ukrainian missile kills 15 at apartment block, Russia says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least 15 people were killed and scores injured on Sunday when a section of a Russian apartment block collapsed after being struck by fragments of a Soviet-era missile, launched by Ukraine and shot down by Russia, Russian officials said. In one of the deadliest attacks to date on the region of Belgorod, Ukraine launched what Russian officials said was a massive missile attack, involving Tochka ballistic missiles and Adler and RM-70 Vampire (MLRS) multiple launch rocket systems. Russia's emergency ministry said early on Monday that 15 people were killed when the building collapsed.

  • Israel moves deeper into Rafah and fights Hamas militants regrouping in northern Gaza

    The exodus of Palestinians from Gaza’s last refuge accelerated Sunday as Israeli forces pushed deeper into the southern city of Rafah. Israel also pounded the territory’s devastated north, where some Hamas militants have regrouped in areas the military said it had cleared months ago. Rafah is considered Hamas' last stronghold.

  • Trump suggests Chinese migrants are in the US to build an 'army.' The migrants tell another story

    NEW YORK (AP) — It was 7 a.m. on a recent Friday when Wang Gang, a 36-year-old Chinese immigrant, jostled for a day job in New York City’s Flushing neighborhood. When a potential employer pulled up near the street corner, Wang and dozens of other men swarmed around the car. They were hoping to be picked for work on a construction site, at a farm, as a mover — anything that would pay. Wang had no luck, even as he waited for two more hours. It would be another day without a job since he crossed th

  • Whoopi Goldberg Responds To “Snowflake” Donald Trump: “I’m Not Going Anywhere”

    Whoopi Goldberg today gave a no-uncertain-terms response to an insulting suggestion by Donald Trump, the ex-president Goldberg refers to as both “You Know Who” and “Snowflake.” Early this morning, just hours before his Manhattan hush money trial resumes, Trump reposted a meme on his Truth Social platform depicting a doctored photo of Goldberg with a …

  • Bill Maher Explains Why He Believes Donald Trump Is ‘Literally Crazy’ | Video

    The “Real Time” host also says liberals irritate him, but conservatives alarm him, adding he speaks “for the normies” The post Bill Maher Explains Why He Believes Donald Trump Is ‘Literally Crazy’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Jury hears secret recording of Trump discussing catch-and-kill payment

    Michael Cohen testified that he made a recording to prove to National Enquirer publisher David Pecker that Donald Trump would repay him the $150,000 for Karen McDougal's catch-and-kill arrangement.