Protest violence will not divide our city - council

Violence in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday went against everything the city represents, according to the leader of the city council.

Ten boys or men were arrested and three police officers injured after hundreds of protesters gathered in Hanley in the wake of the Southport attacks, in which three girls were killed.

"We unequivocally condemn these protests and the violent behaviour associated with them," said councillor Jane Ashworth.

"Their message of division goes against everything we stand for in Stoke-on-Trent."

Meanwhile in Tamworth on Sunday evening, Staffordshire Police said it had sent officers to protests in the town.

According to videos posted on social media, a large crowd had gathered at the Holiday Inn Express hotel on River Drive.

Officers were sent in "specialist public order equipment" and would take "robust action" if there was violence and disorder, the force added.

On Saturday in Stoke-on-Trent, officers came under fire from missiles thrown by protesters and three officers suffered minor injuries during clashes.

Two men were also treated in hospital after being struck by blunt objects that were thrown although their injuries were not believed to be serious.

"I'm furious, I'm horrified, I'm disappointed, we do not want this kind of thing going on in our city," said Ms Ashworth.

She said it was fortunate there had been little physical damage in the city centre, which was partly down to "an extremely good job" by the police, but many businesses had seen their trade affected after closing early due to the "horrendous physical violence."

The council leader said she was expecting to see prison sentences "and some heavy ones" for those found to be responsible.

"This city will not stand for people - whoever they are - attacking other people or premises violently," she said.

"Ordinary, normal people, who are utterly decent, need to say enough is enough, put a stop to this now."

At least seven of those arrested are from the city or neighbouring Newcastle-under-Lyme.

They include 15 and 16-year-old boys accused of violent disorder or possessing offensive weapons as well as men arrested on suspicion of attacking emergency workers or racially or religiously aggravated harassment.

Islamophobic chants could be heard on footage posted online during the day but there have also been accusations of double standards from police.

Footage shared online appeared to show an officer with a loud hailer addressing a group outside a mosque in Stoke-on-Trent.

"If there's any weapons, get rid of them, we are not going to arrest anybody," he appears to say.

In response, a spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said it recognised "some edited footage" shared on social media had "gained traction" and had an effect on public confidence.

"We’re committed to fully investigating all of the material available, addressing any lessons to be learnt with proportionate action and continuing to reassure people in Stoke-on-Trent," they added.

Videos shared on social media, along with police drone footage, were also being reviewed to identify those involved in the disorder, they added.

As well as the violence on the streets, police have also had to contend with misinformation spread on social media platforms.

The force said rumours of two men being stabbed on Saturday - perpetuated by videos shared online - were false. It said no such stabbings were reported.

'Incredibly damaging'

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said it was vital "to act against misinformation online", saying it could "spread rapidly and paint a false picture, which can be incredibly damaging".

Across the country, there have been more than 100 arrests after protests organised by far-right groups.

After a large-scale police operation lasting several hours, on Saturday night the force said it was scaling down its response.

Mr Ellison said officers had worked to "protect the public and tackle those intent on disorder".

He added those who are responsible would "be met with the full force of the law".

A special prayer vigil was held on Saturday for "peace and all people of goodwill to do what they can to encourage mutual respect," said Lloyd Cooke from Christian charity Saltbox.

Mr Cooke, who spoke on behalf of Stoke-on-Trent's Faith Leaders Forum following the protests in Stoke-on-Trent, said all faiths in the city were united in calling for peace and understanding.

"Ultimately, hate and violence will solve nothing," he said.

