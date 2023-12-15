Protesters Block Busy Boston Intersection to Call For Ceasefire in Gaza

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza blocked a busy Boston intersection on Thursday, December 14, bringing traffic to a standstill.

This footage filmed by Jewish organization IfNotNow, shows large crowds of demonstrators chanting “ceasefire now!” at the intersection of State Street and Congress Street.

Boston Police said traffic in the downtown area was affected early in the evening.

All roads were re-opened at around 7 pm local time. Credit: IfNotNow via Storyful