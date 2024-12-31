Protesters camped outside Lemay Forest ordered to stay off property

The Daily Beast

Justin Baldoni is planning to file a countersuit against Blake Lively after her shocking sexual harassment allegation against him, his lawyer has claimed. Baldoni, who was sued by his It Ends With Us co-star Lively last Friday for allegedly sexually harassing her on set then using a PR team to tarnish her reputation, has indicated through his lawyer that he plans to take his own legal action against her in the coming days. “I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing but w