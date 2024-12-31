Protesters camped outside Lemay Forest ordered to stay off property
A Manitoba judge has ordered protesters camping outside the Lemay Forest in Winnipeg's St. Norbert's neighbourhood to stop blocking entry to the privately owned area.Court of King's Bench Justice Sarah Inness granted the injunction Monday afternoon, ordering over a dozen people alleged to be participating in the blockade to stop preventing access to the roughly seven hectares of forest land owned by Tochal Development Group south of the Perimeter Highway.