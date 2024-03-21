Protesters Celebrate as Kyle Rittenhouse Leaves Memphis Event

Protesters celebrated the departure of Kyle Rittenhouse, after he spoke at an event at the University of Memphis in Tennessee on March 20.

The University’s Turning Point USA Chapter invited Rittenhouse to speak at the campus, where he talked about the second amendment and his views of gun violence.

In 2020, Rittenhouse went to a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and shot three people, killing two of them. He claimed self-defense and was acquitted in 2021.

Rittenhouse left the event early, and was only on stage for 30 minutes, according to local media. Other video posted to social media shows people booing him and walking out of the event on Wednesday night.

Video filmed by X user @laurel_jnf shows crowds of people dancing and a live band playing at the university campus. Credit: @laurel_jnf via Storyful