Protesters clash with police amid ‘community tensions’

Protesters have clashed with police in south London after a demonstration related to “tensions in the Eritrean community”, Scotland Yard said.

Social media footage of the incident in Camberwell appeared to show protesters wielding sticks clashing with Met Police officers, bringing traffic to a standstill.

There is still a heavy police presence on the scene in Camberwell Road, where a demonstration saw approximately 50 people gathering outside a private venue before violence broke out.

Police at the scene (Yui Mok/PA)

The clashes are said to have taken place near The Lighthouse Theatre.

Additional officers were called in to provide back-up, Scotland Yard said.

A dispersal order has been put in place in the area until 7am tomorrow, giving police the power to exclude a person from the area.

A police spokesperson confirmed that arrests have been made, but was not able to say how many.