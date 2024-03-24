Protesters demand Israeli leaders secure hostage deal

STORY: Protester Shahar Mor said he wanted to be optimistic about the talks, but had little faith in Israel's leaders.

"This has been going for over 5 months now, and quite frankly we don't believe that the government is doing everything within its power to get the hostages back, so we need the international community to exert power upon the Israeli government and upon all sides to reach an agreement to reach a deal as soon as possible," he said.

Later in the night, firefighters were seen putting out a fire that some protesters had started on a road.