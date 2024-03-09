Protesters Demonstrating for Missing Women Start Fire at National Palace Fence

Protesters demonstrated outside Mexico’s National Palace in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, demanding justice for missing women in the country on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Footage captured by Chantal Flores shows women starting a fire next to the fence and throwing objects at the building.

The protesters said that 800 disappearances of women had been recorded over the past five months, which TV Azteca described as a 40 percent increase from previous years.

According to Marcela Figuerola, head of the Mexican police, the protest was “mostly peaceful,” and no tear gas was used against the demonstrators. Credit: Chantal Flores via Storyful