Protesters Disrupt RFK Jr Confirmation Hearing

Two protesters were forcibly removed from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearing for Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary on Wednesday, January 29, after Kennedy claimed he was not against vaccines.

In footage captured by Carolina Lumetta, protesters are dragged out of a hearing room where the Senate Finance Committee was questioning Kennedy.

“Before I conclude, I want to make sure the committee is clear about a few things,” Kennedy told the committee. “News reports have claimed I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. I am neither. I am pro-safety…”

“You are!” yelled a protester in the audience, who was quickly removed from the room by security guards while saying, “You’re a liar. The first rule is do no harm,” according to Lumetta.

Soon after, another protester began yelling, holding a sign saying “VACCINES SAVE LIVES.” Both protesters appeared to be wearing scrubs, indicating they may be medical professionals. Credit: Carolina Lumetta/WORLD News Group via Storyful