Protesters hit out at housing plan in village which ‘inspired Camberwick Green’

Residents in a village believed to have inspired the children’s TV show Camberwick Green fear the area is being destroyed by overdevelopment.

Campaigners in Wivelsfield Green, East Sussex, say inappropriate development over the last decade has put a “massive strain” on local infrastructure, as developer Taylor Wimpey is set to propose 150 homes in the area.

The rural setting, thought to have inspired the 1960s BBC animation show, has seen its characters revived as members of the No To WivelsTown campaign have protested against development dressed as the series’ favourites bearing signs reading: “Save village life”.

Some 141 other homes are currently under construction in the village, campaigners added.

No To WivelsTown campaigners dressed up as characters from Camberwick Green to make the case to ‘save village life’ (No To WivelsTown/PA)

A campaign spokesperson said: “The schools are full, it’s difficult to get a doctor, traffic has increased ten-fold, flooding has increased and we’ve lost much beautiful landscape.

“For most people, living in a rural village like Camberwick Green has been immensely important and seeing the village ripped apart by developers has been devastating.”

Taylor Wimpey’s proposal for 150 homes is understood to include additional land for Wivelsfield Primary School.

A spokesperson said the developer has a “positive offer” for the local community to deliver public access to green open space currently in private ownership.

“Under our proposals, the land, amounting to some 70% of our site, would be secured in perpetuity as public open space for members of the local community to enjoy,” the spokesperson added.

But campaigners also took aim at the Government for “making matters worse” in planning changes.

“The lack of a level playing field to fight against inappropriate development is undemocratic and outrageous but Labour are not listening and are making matters worse by changing the planning rules and making targets bigger,” the campaign spokesperson said.

“Their rhetoric of building whilst supporting the infrastructure and the environment is utter nonsense and ill thought out too.”

The concerns come as the Government has pledged to build 1.5 million homes this Parliament.

Labour MP Helena Dollimore told the BBC the Government was committed to building new homes communities need “that delivers the right public services and infrastructure, and protects the environment.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been contacted for comment.