Protesters in S. Korea call for impeached president Yoon to step down

STORY: :: Thousands of South Korean protesters intensify calls for impeached president Yoon to step down

:: December 28, 2024

:: Seoul, South Korea

:: “What I want is not only passing the impeachment motion (against Yoon Suk Yeol), but also continuing the impeachment process until it is fully implemented. Therefore, I came here to continue to voice my stance.”

:: “Now we have Choi Sang-mok as a new acting president. I hope he can quickly appoint three Constitutional Court justices to settle this crisis quickly and end it.”

Large groups of people gathered in downtown Seoul to wave light sticks, placards and balloons carrying anti-Yoon messages, while chanting slogans for Yoon to step down.

The Constitutional Court will hold a second hearing next week to review whether to reinstate Yoon or remove him permanently from office. It has 180 days to reach a decision.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the acting president since Yoon was impeached on December 14 for declaring martial law on December 3, was himself impeached on Friday (December 27) after he declined the opposition parties’ request to immediately appoint three justices to fill vacancies at the Constitutional Court, saying it would exceed his acting role.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, who assumed the position of acting president while the cases of Yoon and Han are considered by the Constitutional Court, may also face removal if he too clashes with the opposition parties.