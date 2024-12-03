Protesters Launch Fireworks at Police in Tbilisi

Protesters in Tbilisi, Georgia, aimed fireworks at police on Monday, December 2, during a fifth night of protests against the country’s decision to halt European Union accession talks until 2028.

Footage posted online shows a protester on Rustaveli Avenue setting off fireworks in the direction of police.

The Georgia Ministry of Internal Affairs said that Monday night’s protest “went beyond the limits of peaceful gathering.”

“Therefore, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will resort to special measures provided by law against the members of the violent group of the protest in order to clear up the territory surrounding the parliament building,” the ministry said.

On Saturday, the US Department of State said Georgia had “rejected the opportunity for closer ties with Europe and made [the country] more vulnerable to the Kremlin.” A strategic partnership between the US and Georgia has been suspended, the state department said. Credit: @rudexboi via Storyful