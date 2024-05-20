Protesters March Outside Morehouse College During Biden's Commencement Address

Pro-Palestine protesters rallied at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, as President Joe Biden gave the commencement address on Sunday, May 19.

Footage filmed by Instagram user The AUC (Atlanta University Center) Central shows demonstrators chanting outside the college, waving Palestinian flags, and carrying signs that read “Say no 2 genocide” and “Just say no to genocide Joe.”

According to local news reports, some graduates at the ceremony turned their backs to Biden during his speech.

Biden touched on several topics, including democracy, his administration’s work benefitting Black Americans, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Biden said he has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to “bring the hostages home.” Credit: @theauccentrallc via Storyful

