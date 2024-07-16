Protesters march into RNC soft security zone to have voices heard
The first day of the Republican National :Convention met with protesters in Milwaukee.
The first day of the Republican National :Convention met with protesters in Milwaukee.
The former president also detailed a “little problem” he’s had since the shooting.
Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee enveloped in the glow of surviving an assassination attempt. He's also trailed by a litany of questions over his condition as he prepares on Monday to name his running mate, the person who would be a heartbeat away from the presidency should he prevail in November.Neither the Trump campaign nor the hospital where he was treated on Saturday in Butler, Pa., have released any information on the former president's treatment, diagnosis or condition.A spokesman for Bu
"It has been a surreal 24 hours," Donald Trump's niece said.
The former first lady spoke out after former President Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting at a campaign event the previous evening.
The former president told his former White House doctor that he would have died if he didn't turn his head to look at an immigration statistics chart.
The former president talked about what he said immediately after the shooting at his rally in Butler, Pa.
The man who shot former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally has been identified.
Evan Vucci, an AP photographer, was covering Trump's rally when shots rang out. He said he immediately knew the event would go down in history.
The FBI identified the shooter as a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. His employer says he passed a background check for his job.
(Reuters) -A U.S. judge in Florida on Monday dismissed the criminal case accusing Donald Trump of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving office, handing the Republican former president another major legal victory as he seeks a return to the White House. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, was unlawfully appointed to his role and did not have the authority to bring the case. The Justice Department said it would appeal the decision.
The Ohio senator has made a whole lot of negative statements about Trump, something people on social media were happy to point out.
The former president explained how his speech this week will be "a lot different" after he survived an assassination attempt.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday, siding with defense lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
The Butler County Sheriff told CNN that the officer who encountered the shooter did not have forewarning that he’d be armed
A birthday wish on the other side of the world about Donald Trump has unleashed Hell on Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass. “Don’t miss Trump next time,” said Jack Black’s longtime bandmate onstage in Australia on July 14, told the ICC Sydney Theatre when asked to “make a wish” by the Kung Fu Panda star Most …
Speakers at the Republican National Convention have to be just right: Not too MAGA hot, not too MAGA cold, leaving some Trump acolytes sidelined.
‘We are in a battle between GOOD and EVIL,’ Greene writes as she blames shooting on the Democrats
For years, Russian state media pundits have been claiming that the Democrats would assassinate Donald Trump and even previously proposed that Russia’s Federal Security Service should “start protecting our Donald.”Unconstrained by facts or journalistic standards—striving to kill two birds with one stone—Russian propagandists are now blaming both the Democrats and Ukrainians for an attempt on Trump’s life. During Sunday’s broadcast of the show At Dawn on the Solovyov Live network, former New York
"The man beside me suffered a gunshot wound to the head," the witness told NBC. "He was instantly killed."