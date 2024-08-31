Protesters push for action on reparations bills on final day of California Legislature

Before the sun rose Saturday morning, Reggie Romain was on the road, traveling from Southern California with a group of demonstrators to Sacramento with a forceful request: “We got to get these bills,” he said, under the dome of the state Capitol.

Romain was referring to Senate Bills 1403 and 1331, which would create a new state agency to oversee reparations for Black Californians and a fund to help support those policies. The bills came out of two years of study by a first-in-the-nation state task force, which studied the harms committed to Black people in California and recommended ways to repair that damage.

But, as the measures were close to passing in the Legislature, they stalled in the California Assembly. That came after Gov. Gavin Newsom raised concerns about the bill creating the new agency and his administration proposed changes that would have scrapped it, The Sacramento Bee previously reported, which were rejected by its author.

The final day to pass the bills this legislative session is Saturday. Romain wasn’t going to spend another day watching from Riverside County, where he lives, to wait and see if the bills were voted on. He is a barber and canceled his appointments planned for the day.

“My ancestors talked to me,” Romain said. “I got to be here. I got to make this journey.”

Romain was one of the roughly two dozen protesters who came to Sacramento to tell lawmakers directly how they felt about the bills stalling. Their author, Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, said he has the votes to have them pass, but lawmakers, including those in the California Legislative Black Caucus, have not brought them forward.

Its chair, Lori Wilson, a Suisun City Democrat, told reporters Saturday afternoon, the caucus would not be moving the bills forward before the deadline and disputed that Bradford had the votes.

“We will introduce the bill in the new year and work through the legislative process and get them across the finish line,” Wilson. “We’re committed to that.”

Many don’t want to wait that long.

“It would be unconscionable, I think, for any assemblymember to fail to put these bills to the floor let alone a member of the esteemed institution, like the California Legislative Black Caucus,” said Kamilah Moore, an attorney who served as the chair of the task force.

Moore left the Los Angeles area around 6 a.m. Saturday to get to the Capitol.

“We worked really hard over the course of two years and these last two bills in particular are sourced from some of the more stronger recommendations from the task force,” Moore said.

Bradford, D-Gardena, also a member of the task force, wanted to bring up the bills on Wednesday. The Bee also previously reported that the Newsom administration presented the senator with changes to the bill creating the novel California American Freedmen Affairs Agency. They would have not created the agency but instead set aside $6 million for the California State University system to lead a study of reparations and recommend a process for determining someone’s eligibility for them.

The two pending bills were not on a priority list unveiled by the Legislative Black Caucus In January.

Wilson also disputed The Bee’s reporting that the Newsom administration had proposed amendments and that the suggested changes would have turned it into a “study bill.”

There was not enough funding to create the new agency and keep it going, she said, so the goal was to use “existing infrastructure to be able to set up this type of agency, or this type of work.” The caucus has proposed changes to the bills.

The shouts of demonstrators for the bills to move forward and chants for reparations now echoed in the Capitol rotunda, which was filled with lobbyists. They held up signs with the same message and yelled at lawmakers telling them to bring up the bills as they walked to the Assembly floor, including Wilson and Speaker Robert Rivas. Their cries could be heard at times inside the chamber.

At one point, Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, a Los Angeles Democrat, got in the middle of the group to speak with them.

“I don’t understand why y’all can’t just bring the bills up,” said Chris Lodgson, a lead organizer with the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California.”

“The same reason I couldn’t sign them too,” Bryan said. “The building doesn’t move, you know what I’m saying? It’s hard to move s---.”