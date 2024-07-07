Protesters push Israel towards US-backed hostage deal

STORY: :: July 6, 2024

::Protesters in Tel Aviv demand Israel's government

go through with a U.S.-backed hostage release deal

[Unnamed hostage family]

"Just yesterday it was published, a vast majority of the public supports the deal and ending war now. The people want a deal, the people want to save lives, the people want the hostages brought back home."

:: Tel Aviv, Israel

::Israeli police later use water cannons to disperse

protesters who block traffic on a highway

::Amir Goldstein

Ahead of the weekly demonstration, some families of hostages gave a statement to reporters, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to go through with the deal.

Some protesters also pushed for new elections, which could potentially replace Netanyahu, who sits atop one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israel's history.

As the sun began to set, protesters blocked traffic and lit a large bonfire on a highway in central Tel Aviv.

Police, however, were quick to use water cannons to disperse the crowds, as has become common during these demonstrations.