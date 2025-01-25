Protesters rally for disabled mum 'trapped' in south London flat for 24 years

Protesters have rallied outside a South London council’s office in support of a disabled mum who has been living for 24 years in a second floor flat she struggles to leave.

Arthritis sufferer Michelle, 50, who relies on crutches and a wheelchair, is unable to run basic errands because of her difficulty getting down the 30 steps separating her council home from the street.

The demonstrators from ACORN Southwark — a community union supporting Michelle — gathered outside the local council’s Tooley Street offices in Bermondsey on Tuesday evening (January 21), where they raised her plight with councillors attending a meeting. Michelle herself was unable to attend the protest due to her multiple health issues, including chronic back pain and lupus.

Michael, an ACORN Southwark member who attended the protest, said: “Our member Michelle has been waiting for years to be moved to safe, suitable housing for her disabilities. Last year, the council made a commitment to give her a direct offer of safe suitable housing. But the new officers have gone back on that commitment. So we’re demanding today that they keep to their word.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) on Friday (January 24), Michelle added: “The rhetoric [from Southwark] has totally changed since the restructuring of the housing department. They have done a 180 [degree turn] on me and keep talking about my ‘needs’ not my ‘wants’.

“The council has thrown the onus back on me. Southwark is saying it’s my fault why I’m not able to be rehoused rather than realising all the properties they are giving me aren’t suitable.”

After years of trying to get Southwark Council to rehouse her in an accessible ground floor flat, in December 2023 Michelle felt she had reached a breakthrough when then-Cabinet Member for Housing Cllr Darren Merrill said the council would make her a direct offer of a suitable property. In the meeting, Cllr Merrill confirmed that the council would fit the home with a bath if it didn’t already have one.

The commitment to a bath in the property was important to Michelle because her health conditions make it difficult for her to shower and the council has few disabled-friendly flats with baths. In the following nine months she was offered five properties by the council, but none of these were suitable for her needs, she says.

Since Southwark’s housing department was restructured in August 2024, Michelle claims she has been offered no properties by the council. In November 2024, an official warned her in an email seen by the LDRS that the council may stop making direct offers and return her to the council’s 18,000 long housing waiting list if she continued to refuse homes that it considered ‘fully meet [her] needs’.

Michelle said the email has made her worry the council is reneging on Cllr Merrill’s commitment to give her a direct offer of a property. She added: “It’s very frustrating and stressful. If I return to the housing waiting list, I won’t get a property. They don’t put down the measurements of properties on the bidding list so I would look at a property, think it would be good enough and then find it’s too small and it’s not accessible for me. They [the council] will use that against me.”

A spokesperson for ACORN Southwark called on the Labour-run council to honour its commitment to providing Michelle with a direct offer, adding: “We will not stop fighting until Michelle is housed in a safe and suitable home.”

Southwark Council did not reply to requests for an updated comment on Michelle’s situation. A council spokesperson previously described her case as ‘complex’ and said it ‘understood’ her frustration at not being able to move into a new property.

The spokesperson added: “The council’s housing teams have been working together to carry out all the assessments required in order to make sure the home she can bid for will definitely be suitable for her needs and that her banding and criteria are correct.”