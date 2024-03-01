Protesters rally outside Cecil County budget hearing
Protesters showed up to a public hearing with music and a message loud and clear. "This is really just a cry out to the county executive to try and convince her to change her mind, try and convince her to give us the funding that our system needs to properly function," Rising Sun senior Allison Stoudt said. Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger needs to cover a $21 million shortfall in her proposed county budget in order to avoid cuts to programs and staff.