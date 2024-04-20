Protesters Rally Outside Columbia in Support of Gaza Encampment Inside

A crowd of people rallied outside of Columbia University’s gates in support of student protesters as the “Gaza solidarity encampment” continued for a fourth day on Saturday, April 20.

The rally happened on a weekend that newly admitted students were visiting the campus, the Columbia Spectator reported.

Video from the People’s Forum NYC shows protesters gathered both inside and outside of the campus gate, waving Palestinian flags and chanting in support of Gaza. Credit: @PeoplesForumNYC via Storyful