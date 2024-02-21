Protesting Farmers Use Tires to Block Motorway in the South of France

Farmers continued to block motorways in the south of France on Tuesday, February 20, in protest over income and tax.

Footage here, captured by a local photographer, shows tractors and tires blocking the A62 motorway near Castelsarrasin, in southern France, on Tuesday morning.

According to local reports, farmers were awaiting announcements from French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal before deciding whether or not to continue with the blockades over the next days. Credit: @JetEmpa via Storyful