Protestors arrested at an executive council meeting in 2021 have filed a federal lawsuit
Seven of the nine people arrested accuse the state, Gov. Chris Sununu and state police of violating their constitutional rights.
Seven of the nine people arrested accuse the state, Gov. Chris Sununu and state police of violating their constitutional rights.
See the list of celebrities with ties to Diddy, some of whom were accused of wrongdoing, such as ignoring abuse or supplying Sean Combs with drugs.
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. military trained him in explosives and battlefield tactics. Now the Iraq War veteran and enlisted National Guard member was calling for taking up arms against police and government officials in his own country.
Alyssa Lokits, 34, was fatally shot, and police allege a video shows 29-year-old suspect Paul Park following her
The watch-maker lists its address as a small office in a rural Wyoming town, the investigation revealed
A Federal Communications Commission official previously warned that Donald Trump’s "attacks against broadcast stations" are "threats against free speech."
Five girls between the ages of 12 and 15 allegedly beat 64-year-old Reggie Brown to death in an alley on Oct. 17, 2023, authorities said
"I’m a longtime teacher and in my classroom we believe in facts, so here are a few," said the wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.
Former president’s attorneys allegedly sent adult film star an offer where the amount she owed him over a defamation suit would be lowered if she agreed not to make ‘defamatory or disparaging statements’ about him
A former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and 15 others are facing criminal charges for allegedly running a drug-trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia to Canada and used violence — including murder — to achieve the group's goals, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.U.S officials said 43-year-old Ryan James Wedding — who competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics but had been living in Mexico — is the lead defendant in the case and
Jeffery Michael Guida's three children - ages 2, 11 and 13 - were in the car when the suspect shot their dad and then shot at them, witnesses said.
The former president can't seem to get over Kamala Harris' college job at the fast-food joint.
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it's very disturbing that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre won't get the top-level security clearance needed to view classified documents on foreign interference.
Premier Doug Ford's government plans to send rebate cheques to Ontarians as part of its fall economic statement, CBC News has confirmed."The move will be a signature element of the government's fall economic statement," a government source said, which will be released on Oct. 30.The cheques are expected to amount to at least $200 per person.The move was first reported by the Toronto Star and it comes as rumours of an early election continue to swirl. Ford has ruled out an election in 2024 — thou
The infant’s mother is charged with murder and felony endangering the health and life of a child
Alexander McCartney pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year and admitted 185 other charges.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a group of armed people harassing hurricane relief workers in a remote Tennessee community last weekend, a sheriff said Wednesday as a man in North Carolina appeared in court for allegedly threatening aid workers in that state.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump laced into Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats on Thursday in a pointed and at times bitter speech as he headlined the annual Al Smith charity dinner in New York.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced criminal charges Thursday against an Indian government employee who specialized in intelligence in connection with a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.
Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was on "The Apprentice" and worked in the Trump White House, revealed the alarming changes she's seen in the former president.
Carter, who's in end-of-life care, has been "trying to make it" to vote for Harris, his family said.