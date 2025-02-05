Thousands protest Trump administration policies in cities across the US

MORGAN LEE
Updated ·4 min read

Demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S. on Wednesday to protest the Trump administration's early actions, decrying everything from the president's immigration crackdown to his rollback of transgender rights and a proposal to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Protesters in Philadelphia and at state capitols in California, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and beyond waved signs denouncing President Donald Trump; billionaire Elon Musk, the leader of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency; and Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society.

“I’m appalled by democracy’s changes in the last, well, specifically two weeks — but it started a long time ago,” Margaret Wilmeth said at a protest outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. “So I’m just trying to put a presence into resistance.”

The protests were a result of a movement that has organized online under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. Websites and accounts across social media issued calls for action, with messages such as “reject fascism” and “defend our democracy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, a crowd of hundreds gathered in freezing temperatures.

Catie Miglietti, from the Ann Arbor area, said Musk’s access to the Treasury Department data was especially concerning. She painted a sign depicting Musk puppeteering Trump from his outraised arm — evoking Musk’s straight-arm gesture during a January speech that some have interpreted as a Nazi salute.

“If we don’t stop it and get Congress to do something, it’s an attack on democracy,” Miglietti said.

Demonstrations in several cities piled criticism on Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

“DOGE is not legit,” read one poster on the state Capitol steps in Jefferson City, Missouri, where dozens of protesters gathered. “Why does Elon have your Social Security info???”

Members of Congress have expressed concern that DOGE’s involvement with the U.S. government payment system could lead to security risks or missed payments for programs such as Social Security and Medicare. A Treasury Department official says a tech executive working with DOGE will have “read-only access.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has signed a series of executive orders in the first couple of weeks of his new term on everything from trade and immigration to climate change. As Democrats begin to raise their voice in opposition to Trump’s agenda, protests have multiplied.

Demonstrators also strode through downtown Austin, Texas. They assembled in Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park for a march to Georgia's state Capitol and gathered outside California's Democratic-dominated Legislature in Sacramento. In Denver, political protests coincided Wednesday with nearby operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and an unspecified number of people detained.

“We need to show strength," Laura Wilde, a former public school occupational therapist in Austin. “I think we're in a state of shock.”

Thousands protested in St. Paul, Minnesota, where 28-year-old Hallie Parten carried a Democratic presidential campaign sign, revised to read “Harris Walz Were Right.” The Minneapolis resident says she was motivated by fear.

“Fear for what is going to happen to our country if we don’t all just do something about it,” Parten said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Alabama, several hundred people gathered outside the Statehouse to protest actions targeting LGBTQ people.

On Tuesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey promised to sign legislation declaring that there are only two sexes, male and female — echoing Trump's recent executive order for the federal government to define sex as only male or female.

“The President thinks he has a lot of power," the Rev. Julie Conrady, a Unitarian Universalist minister told the crowd. “He does not have the power to determine your gender. He does not have the power to define your identity.”

___

The attribution for a quote from the Alabama protest has been corrected to reflect that it was from The Rev. Julie Conrady, not Patricia Todd.

___

Associated Press journalists Joey Cappelletti and Isabella Volmert in Lansing, Michigan; Julie Smyth in Columbus, Ohio; Summer Ballentine in Jefferson City, Missouri; Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin; Michael Conroy in Indianapolis, Indiana; Kim Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama; Sophie Austin in Sacramento, California; Steve Karnowski in St. Paul, Minnesota; Mike Stewart in Atlanta; and Gabriel Sandoval in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Protester explains why she joined demonstration against President Trump's policies at California Capitol

    A person demonstrating against President Donald Trump's early actions explains why she is at a protest at the California Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Texas capitol protest one of many aimed at Trump policies

    A movement to protest the early actions of President Donald Trump’s administration took off Wednesday, as demonstrators gathered outside the Texas Statehouse (AP video: Lekan Oyekanmi)

  • Uncertainty looms on Mexico border amid US tariff threat

    As soon as the sun rises over miles of border fence dividing the United States and Mexico, Ciudad Juárez roars to life. Engines of cargo trucks packed with goods rumble over border bridges and bleary-eyed workers file into the spanning districts of American-owned factories. (AP video shot by Fernanda Pesce)

  • What is 50501? What to know about movement sparking protests around the US

    The anti-Trump 50501 movement, which originated online, calls for 50 protests in 50 states on the same day.

  • Trump’s demand that US aid workers return home sparks outrage in Washington and anxiety overseas

    Frustration boiled over Wednesday among supporters of the United States' lead aid agency at a Washington rally, and anxious aid workers abroad scrambled to pack up households after the Trump administration abruptly pulled almost all agency staffers off the job and out of the field. The order issued Tuesday followed 2 1/2 weeks that have seen the Trump administration and teams led by billionaire ally Elon Musk dismantle much of the U.S. Agency for International Development, shutting down a six-decade mission intended to shore up U.S. security by educating children, fighting epidemics and advancing other development abroad.

  • Manitoba launches ad campaign to encourage residents to buy local amid trade tensions with U.S.

    The Manitoba government is launching a new ad campaign to get Manitobans to buy local.Premier Wab Kinew announced Wednesday that the province has spent $140,000 on a month's worth of advertising online, in billboards and on the radio to encourage Manitobans to put their money in the local economy.The announcement comes after a week of high tensions between Canada and its southern neighbour, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced — and then put on hold — 25 per cent tariffs on virtually all

  • Kash Patel’s Online Attacks on Elon Musk Revealed: ‘Clown’

    It’s a Beast of a time in Washington. Donald Trump’s D.C. reality show is full of new characters, plot twists, and cliffhangers, and the Daily Beast will navigate you through it. The 47th president won’t need to drain The Swamp. It’s all leaking here… Kash Patel has a history of attacking Silicon Valley billionaires, including the world’s richest man who now controls the world’s biggest (for now, at least) superpower. So how are he and Elon Musk expected to work together when Trump and Musk are

  • Concerns over immigration enforcement is now in homes

    Concerns over immigration enforcement is now in homes

  • Arab American, Muslim leaders decry Trump comments on Gaza

    U.S. Arab American and Muslim leaders, including some who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election, criticized the president's proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza and resettle Palestinians as unacceptable and antithetical to the push for lasting peace. The leaders largely dismissed Trump's comments as unrealistic bluster, however, and said he was unlikely to pay a big political price in the community. "We believe that his ideas, as well intentioned as they might be, rubbed a lot of people the wrong way," Bishara Bahbah, who founded Arab Americans for Trump and helped rally support for him in Michigan and other battleground states, told Reuters.

  • Amid U.S. tariff threats, a fight may be brewing over Canadian supply management

    MONTREAL — The federal government and the Canadian dairy industry are vowing to protect the country’s supply management system in the face of threats from the United States.

  • 'Nothing new:' Police officials say fentanyl crackdown existed before tariff threats

    EDMONTON — Canadian investigators were effectively cracking down on fentanyl trafficking and production well before U.S. President Donald Trump threatened devastating tariffs if Canada didn't do more to stop the drug from flowing south, police officials in Western Canada said Wednesday.

  • 'Like to prove them wrong': Green thumb grows tropical fruit in Calgary home

    Nobody puts Lindsay Struthers in a corner, especially if it comes with the most unwelcome advice of what she can or cannot grow."People say you can't grow it, so I just like to prove them wrong," Struthers told the Calgary Eyeopener in a Wednesday interview.In about two years from seed to harvest, the Calgary woman says paternal instincts grew from her pineapple-growing project."I had been nursing it for a long time, and my husband was like, 'Yeah, I think you need to harvest it, Babe,' Struther

  • Anti-Trump, Project 2025 protest gathers outside Massachusetts State House

    Sky5 flew over the Massachusetts State House, where protesters gathered on Wednesday to oppose the early actions of President Trump's administration. The movement is speaking out against Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society. Similar protests were reportedly planned at state capitols in other cities across America.

  • Trump and Musk move to dismantle top aid agency USAID

    The Trump administration and billionaire ally Elon Musk moved to dismantle top humanitarian agency USAID by shutting its headquarters to staff on Monday following Trump's order to freeze most US foreign aid. The agency distributes billions of dollars of humanitarian aid around the world. The Trump administration on Monday locked US Agency for International Development workers out of their headquarters in downtown Washington DC as it moved to shutter the agency, prompting two Democratic senators

  • 1st migrant flight lands at Guantanamo Bay, carrying 'worst of the worst'

    The first flight carrying "high-threat" migrants to Guantanamo Bay arrived Tuesday evening, part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. The C-17 plane took off from El Paso, Texas, and landed landed at 7:20 p.m. Eastern time, according to U.S. Transportation Command. The 10 people on the flight were suspected members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

  • What we know about nationwide anti-Trump protests on Feb. 5

    Posts on various social media platforms called for demonstrators to show up at all 50 U.S. state capitols.

  • Hundreds in Fort Smith protest immigration policies

    Hundreds of people in Fort Smith protested against new immigration policies Monday afternoon.

  • Analysis-Trump's Gaza stunner builds on his expansionist aims

    President Donald Trump’s jaw-dropping statement that he would like the U.S. to take control of and redevelop the Gaza Strip might have sounded like it came from nowhere, but it was in keeping with his new administration’s expansionist ambitions. Since Trump's return to the White House a little more than two weeks ago, his "America First" approach seems to have morphed into "America More," with the president fixated on acquiring new territory even after campaigning on pledges to keep the nation out of foreign entanglements and “forever wars.” Trump raised the possibility of the U.S. owning Gaza during a Tuesday press conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Kansas City Hispanic businesses close Monday in nationwide protests of Trump's immigration policies

    Kansas City Hispanic businesses closed Monday in nationwide protests of Trump's immigration policies

  • Large crowd gathers to protest, advocating for various causes outside Oklahoma Capitol

    Large crowd gathers to protest, advocating for various causes outside Oklahoma Capitol