Protests in Argentina as lawmakers debate Milei's sweeping reform bill

Argentine police fired rubber bullets Thursday to disperse protesters gathered outside Congress as lawmakers debated the new president's sweeping economic, social and political reform package.

Opposition legislators stormed out of the building at one point to observe and denounce the police action, but later went back inside to take their seats and the debate resumed.

The drama unfolded on the second day of what is expected to be a marathon debate on libertarian and self-described anarcho-capitalist President Javier Milei's reform plans.

The 53-year-old outsider won a resounding election victory late last year on a wave of fury over decades of economic crises marked by debt, rampant money printing, inflation and fiscal deficit.

Milei began his term by devaluing the peso by more than 50 percent, cutting state subsidies for fuel and transport, reducing the number of ministries by half, and scrapping hundreds of rules so as to deregulate the economy.

His massive reform package with hundreds of articles touches on all areas of public and private life, from privatisations to cultural issues, the penal code, divorce and the status of football clubs.

Argentines who elected him are already up in arms and even staged a strike less than two months into his term.

Opposition lawmakers walked out of the chamber as police put down the protests outside.

TV footage showed police firing rubber bullets and water cannons at hundreds of demonstrators opposed to the reform package.

"We cannot hold a session under these circumstances," leftist lawmaker Mariano Del Cano said as he and others left the building.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Tens of thousands protest in Argentina against Milei's planned budget cuts

Thousands in Argentina protest Milei's 'mega-decree' of economic reform, deregulation

Argentinian protest organisers will have to cover security costs, government says